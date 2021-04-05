Britney Spears: Why Hanging Out With Sons Sean, 15, & Jayden, 14, Is The ‘Highlight’ Of Her Week

Britney Spears loves spending time with her sons Sean and Jayden. Here’s how often she gets to see them these days.

Britney Spears, 39, keeps her relationship with her sons Sean Preston, 15, and Jayden James Federline, 14, very private. But, a source close to the pop star told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that she’s still extremely close to them. The teenagers live in Los Angeles with their father Kevin Federline, 43. But, according to our source, they make sure to visit their mom every week.

“Britney has seen her boys a lot lately,” the source revealed. “She feels lucky to have any time together because they are getting older. The boys are at that age where they really love to be with their friends and that’s who they spend a lot of their free time with, and Britney gets that.”

“They are making sure to come by once a week,” the source continued, “and that is the highlight of her week and they visit and hangout. Britney loves to be athletic with them and just catch up on school and life. They’re total boys. They still stay at their father’s house which is a truly stable place for them.”

Although Britney rarely shares photos of her sons, last month she couldn’t help but brag about the amazing young men they are becoming. On March 1 she took to Instagram to share a photo of her boys — who are now taller than she is!

“It’s so crazy how time flies…My boys are so big now!!!! I know…I know…it’s very hard for any mama especially a mama with boys seeing them grow up so fast!!!! Talk about enough to make you go to your knees…GEEZ!!!!” she gushed in her caption.

“I’m extremely lucky because my two babies are such gentleman and so kind that I must have done something right!!!!” she continued. Britney then explained why she doesn’t post photos of her boys on her Instagram page. “I haven’t posted pictures of them for some time cause they’re at the age where they want to express their own identities and I totally get it,” the pop star shared.

“But I went out of my way to make this cool edit and guess what….They’re finally letting me post it!!!” Britney explained. “Now I don’t feel left out anymore and I’m gonna go celebrate….Oh sh*t I guess cool moms don’t do that…Ok I’ll just read a book instead.”