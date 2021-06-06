Madonna Looks Fierce In $3K Louis Vuitton Vest & Fedora After Celebrating Dad’s 90th Birthday

Madonna looked incredible while wearing a black, purple, and white Louis Vuitton vest and baggy black pants while walking in New York’s John F. Kennedy Airport on Saturday.

Madonna, 62, looked as stylish as could be during her latest public outing. The singer was photographed walking around the John F. Kennedy Airport in New York on June 5 and showed off a fashionable outfit that included a black, purple, and white Louis Vuitton vest that’s estimated to cost almost $3,000, over a long-sleeved blackish purple top, dark purple baggy pants, and black and white sneakers. She also rocked a black and white designed fedora hat and sunglasses as her long blonde locks were down.

The “Like a Virgin” crooner added more style to her look by painting her nails multi-colors and donning classic makeup that included dark red lipstick. She also accessorized with gold-colored necklaces and earrings and had a lanyard around her neck that read “LOVE.”

Madonna’s latest airport visit comes after she took to Instagram to show off a video of five of her six kids, including Lourdes Leon, 24, David Banda, 15, Mercy James, 15, and twins Stelle Ciccone and Estere Ciccone, 8 and others helping her to celebrate her father Silvio Ciccone‘s 90th birthday. They spent the festivities at Ciccone Vineyard & Winery, which Silvio owns, and looked like they had an amazing time with a lot of running, laughing, and hugging in the clips, which can be seen below.

“My father is a survivor growing up as an Italian Immigrant in the US and living thru many traumas but always working hard for everything he had,” Madonna began the caption for the video. “He taught me the importance of hard work and earning one’s way in life………….Again I thank you. 🙏🏼 It was so special to spend your 90th birthday with you and my children in your vineyard. 🍇🎂🍷🎉♥️.”

After the birthday post for her dad, Madonna posted an eye-catching selfie with her daughter Lourdes on June 5. The duo looked like twins as they closely posed together with pink lipstick and serious faces. “Mambo with Mariposa,” the doting mom wrote in the caption along with a butterfly and blue heart emojis as well as the hashtag “lola.”