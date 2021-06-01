‘Teen Mom 2’ Recap: Jade Cline Gets Plastic Surgery & Kailyn Invites Devoin On Her Podcast

Briana tried coaching Jade through her anxiety after she decided to get plastic surgery during the June 1 episode of ‘Teen Mom 2’.

Jade Cline might still not know whether or not she wants to marry Sean, but she sure as heck was ready to commit to a whole new body during the June 1 episode of Teen Mom 2.

Due to her ongoing insecurities about her body, Jade told viewers this week that she wanted to undergo a few different plastic surgery procedures in Miami. Not only was she going to get a Brazilian butt lift, but she was also going to get some liposuction and have the fat added to her breasts. She was told it’d be a radical surgery, so she invited her entire family to head down south with her.

"Having this surgery will make me a lot more happy in my skin."

But that’s not all. Since Briana DeJesus has already had a similar surgery before, she told Jade she’d travel to Miami, too, to offer her some support. And when they met up, Briana told Jade that her family members better be ready to wipe her butt because she’ll barely be able to move for several days after going under the knife.

Meanwhile, Briana’s ex, Devoin Austin, was reuniting with another Teen Mom 2 co-star… Kailyn Lowry. Kailyn had invited him on her podcast, but she insisted that she didn’t bring him on to bash Briana. Instead, she wanted to give Devoin the opportunity to tell his side of the story… regarding his drama with Briana. Really, Kail? How is this not a dig at Briana? Even after Devoin walked in, Kailyn and her podcast co-host asked him whether he was scared about the backlash they’d receive. So if you ask us, Kailyn knew exactly what she was doing. So messy!

Tonight on #TeenMom2, Kail is having a special guest on her podcast!

Finally, Bar went to court for his outstanding DUI charges, but his hearing was postponed. And Leah Messer‘s twins turned 11, so they celebrated with a virtual dance party. But the party was followed by a serious conversation, during which Leah warned her daughters about their forthcoming first period.

