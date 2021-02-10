‘Teen Mom 2’ Star Jade Cline Shows Off Her New Backside 3 Weeks After Brazilian Butt Lift Surgery – Pic

Jade Cline took to her Instagram account to share her latest update roughly three weeks after her Brazilian butt lift surgery! Jade shared a new photo to her Instagram Story and revealed how she’s ‘healing.’

Jade Cline shared a brand new look at the results of her Brazilian butt lift roughly three weeks after her surgery! The 23-year-old Teen Mom 2 star took to Instagram on February 10 and shared a photo to her Instagram Stories, which showed off Jade’s figure in a form-fitting red dress. Of course, Jade also offered a written update for her legions of longtime social media followers, as well.

“I’m a little over three weeks out from my surgery,” Jade wrote on the next slide in her Instagram Story. “Still swollen and pretty sore but healing up well. People keep asking me if I’ve lost a lot of weight and that’s not really the case,” Jade continued. “I had some fat transferred so my weight is still around the same. It’s just proportion [SIC] differently.”

Jade has been keeping her many fans abreast of how her recovery has been going since her surgery in mid-January. Roughly 10 days post-op, Jade took to her Instagram again and revealed how her body looked less than two weeks out of surgery! “10 days post op,” she wrote in the above post. “Still have a lot of bruising and swelling. I have a lot of healing to do but I’m loving how I’m looking so far!” Jade also added the hashtag “BBL recovery,” with the acronym “BBL” standing for Brazilian butt lift.

Of course, Jade definitely put a lot of thought into her decision to go under the knife before getting the aesthetic surgery. “I saw so many people I knew that were having BBLs, and I was so impressed and astonished at the shapes of their bodies,” Jade shared on an episode of her podcast Jay & Kay Unfiltered. “It was a lot of pain. The journey had a lot of unexpected turns. Some crazy stuff happened.”

Luckily for fans of the Teen Mom 2 star, they’ll actually be able to see the mother-of-one, who shares her three-year-old daughter Kloie with her ex Sean Austin, go through the entire procedure! “MTV documented all of it, so you guys will see the journey,” she teased for fans. We’re sure Jade’s longtime admirers cannot wait for her next update!