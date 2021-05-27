Usher Expecting Baby No. 4: GF Jenn Goicoechea Debuts Baby Bump At iHeartRadio Music Awards

Usher and girlfriend Jenn Goicoechea just revealed they’re expecting another baby together!

Usher, 42, and girlfriend Jenn Goicoechea are already parents to 8-month-old daughter Sovereign Bo, but they’re expecting another little bundle of joy later this year. The happy couple made the announcement when they walked the red carpet together at the iHeartRadio Music Awards on May 27, and Jenn showed off her baby bump. SEE THE PHOTOS HERE.

Wearing a fitted black gown, Jenn cradled her bump as Usher, who was hosting the show and wearing his own black ensemble, cuddled her from behind and smiled for the cameras. This will be Usher’s fourth child overall — he is also a dad to sons, Naviyd Ely, 12, and Usher V, 13, from his prior relationship with ex Tameka Foster.

Clearly, Usher and Jenn wasted no time on expanding their family. They recently welcomed Sovereign into the world in September, and Usher later introduced her to the world during a virtual appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show in November. During the episode, he shared the first photo of his newborn, and he could be seen kissing her forehead.

“She looks like a little porcelain doll. She doesn’t even look real,” host Ellen DeGeneres said at the time. Usher then joked back, “You believe that until you have to change her diaper!”

“She came out early,” he continued. “She was scheduled to be a Scorpio but decided she had a different plan. Libras, you know, they kinda have their minds made up what they wanna do.”

“It’s funny because the umbilical cord was wrapped around her wrists. So she’s pulling the thing, like, ‘Pull me outta here, it’s time to go!’ ” Usher said, before revealing that his sons were “coping well” with having a little sister. He said they were “excited”, so we can only imagine they’ll feel the same way about their new little sibling.