Shailene Woodley Rocks A Bikini With Shirtless Aaron Rodgers As They Go Cliff Jumping In Hawaii

Shailene Woodley and Aaron Rodgers looked so happy and in love while cliff jumping in Maui with their equally famous pals, Miles Teller and his wife Keleigh! Take a look at the photos from their getaway!

Shailene Woodley and Aaron Rodgers looked like they were having a blast while cliff jumping in new pics and videos shared by their friends! The Big Little Lies actress, 29, and her football star fiancé, 37, were spotted in a series of photos that were shared to Instagram in the late hours of May 25. The images featured Shailene and Aaron posing with Shailene’s former co-star and real-life pal, Miles Teller, 34, and his wife, Keleigh, 28, during their time on Maui, part of the Hawaiian archipelago.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Keleigh Sperry Teller (@keleighteller)

In the first photo dump that Keleigh posted on Instagram, fans could see the two couples with their arms wrapped around one another as they balanced on the side of a cliff in the tropical location. Shailene sported a cute lavender two-piece, while her beau wore blue swim trunks. All four wore water shoes perfect for scaling rocks and jumping off cliffs!

Another image featured the four positively beaming at the camera. Shailene even threw her arms up in the air and looked so happy to be with the ones she loves in one of the most beautiful places in the world. Finally, fans got to see the couples scaling the cliffside, trying to find the best spot to take the plunge into the water.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Keleigh Sperry Teller (@keleighteller)

As if those images weren’t enough, Keleigh shared another carousel post that featured a beautiful sunset in Maui. The two couples cozied up to one another as Miles, who co-starred with Shailene in the 2012 film The Spectacular Now, snapped the selfie. It really looked like a fun trip for the four friends, and Shailene and Aaron have definitely been enjoying their time together away from the cameras.

Shailene and Aaron took their engagement public in February 2021. Since then, the couple has been slightly reticent to distill details of their romance, but have become more comfortable showing off their love for the world to see on dates and even in social media posts like the ones above! Fans of the pair cannot wait to see their relationship unfold.