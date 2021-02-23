Shailene Woodley’s Engagement Ring: She Gives 1st Glimpse At Her Rock From Aaron Rodgers — Pic

While discussing her engagement to Aaron Rodgers for the first time, Shailene Woodley gave a glimpse of her gorgeous diamond ring from the NFL star.

Shailene Woodley appeared on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Feb. 22, and showed off her engagement ring from Aaron Rodgers for the first time. Although the actress kept her left hand off-camera for most of the virtual interview, viewers were able to get a peek at the rock once or twice. The ring appears to consist of a giant, round stone, although the intricacies of the diamond are hard to see.

Although news of Shailene and Aaron’s relationship first broke at the beginning of February, this interview was the first time that she publicly confirmed the romance and engagement. Shailene revealed that she and Aaron met during the “crazy time” of 2020, but added that they’ve been engaged for “a while” now. However, news of the engagement wasn’t made public until Aaron revealed that he had a fiancee during his NFL Honors speech on Feb. 8.

In the speech, Aaron did not share the identity of his fiancee, but multiple media outlets confirmed that it was Shailene. Now, we’ve heard the news straight from the actress’s mouth! “For us, it’s not ‘new’ news,” she explained to Jimmy Fallon. “So it’s kind of funny. Everybody right now is freaking out and we’re just like…yeah, we’ve been engaged for a while.” Shailene also gushed that Aaron is a “wonderful, incredible human being” during the Q&A.

Aaron was previously in high-profile relationships with Olivia Munn and Danica Patrick, but it looks like he didn’t find “the one” until meeting Shailene. “Aaron actually wants to get married pretty fast,” a source close to the NFL star told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “If he had his choice, he would like to do it this summer.” The insider revealed that Shailene and Aaron don’t plan to “wait [very] long” to tie the knot. “It will likely happen before anyone things,” our source added. “They are working together [on it].”