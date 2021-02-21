Aaron Rodgers’ Marriage Plans Revealed After Surprise Engagement To Shailene Woodley

Shailene Woodley ‘brings out the best’ in Aaron Rodgers, a source tells HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. Our insider also teased a marriage timeline after their surprise engagement!

Aaron Rodgers, 37, doesn’t want to wait to marry fiancée Shailene Woodley, 29! “Aaron’s MVP year only got better thanks to getting engaged to Shailene. “It may seem quick for them to be engaged but it is the right time for them and anyone that knows them both sees that the timing is right on target,” a source close to the NFL star tells HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “Aaron actually wants to get married pretty fast and furious if he had his choice, he would like to do it this summer,” the insider noted.

Just days before Aaron confirmed he was “engaged” on the NFL Honors broadcast, reports began swirling that he was dating the Big Little Lies star. While he didn’t name Shailene as he accepted an award from the league, he beamed as he shared his big news. “I got engaged,” he said during the virtual speech, later saying he wanted to “thank my fiancée” towards the end! Our source went on to spill the details on Aaron and Shailene’s long distance romance. “There is some uncertainty on [his] return to Green Bay,” they told HL.

“He wants to make sure next season is intact and he wants Shailene to have the final say in plans. so they are working together to get to a wedding and it will likely happen before anyone thinks, they aren’t going to wait that long to get it done,” they also added. Back in 2018, Aaron signed a four-year, $134 million contract extension with the Green Bay Packers, which also included a $57.5 million signing bonus. While it’s unclear how the lovebirds first linked up, the distance isn’t stopping them from moving ahead with their relationship. “She brings out the best in him and is always there to affirm to him what a great person he is, they are both very mindful of what makes each other happy,” our insider revealed.

.@AaronRodgers12 accepts his award after being named the MVP of the 2020 NFL season. 🎥#GoPackGo 📺 #NFLHonors on CBS pic.twitter.com/vgSKnjGNXh — Green Bay Packers (@packers) February 7, 2021

Currently, Shailene is working on a film in Montreal, Canada where Aaron reportedly jointed her for a romantic Valentine’s Day! The football star followed Canada’s strict two-week quarantine rules upon entry. The couple ordered food in and he “quarantined at her place, but they spent time together when she wasn’t on set.” The actress has since been spotted on-set but sans an engagement ring. Previously, another insider said the couple have “kept things private and low key,” and despite the distance, “they continue to talk and see each other when they can.”