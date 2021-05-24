Aaron Rodgers Hugs Shailene Woodley In Cute New Video As They Relax In Hawaii

Aaron Rodgers and Shailene Woodley were spotted dancing and singing together while enjoying a vacation in Hawaii with friends Miles Teller and Keleigh Sperry in a new video posted by Hawaiian musical artist Akoni.

Aaron Rodgers, 37, and Shailene Woodley, 29, took their love to Hawaii and it involved a lot of music, according to one Instagram video! The athlete and actress showed up in a clip that was posted by Hawaiian musician Akoni and looked like the were having the time of their lives while dancing and hugging each other and singing along with their pals Miles Teller, 34, and his wife Keleigh Sperry, 28. The video was apparently taken at a Kapalua restaurant Akoni was playing a gig at on Saturday night, and after the stars showed up, they started requesting songs and interacting with the artist.

Akoni told TMZ Sports about the thrilling night and revealed that they all partied together for two hours. He also mentioned that Aaron, who has been making headlines for feuding with his current football team, the Green Bay Packers over his contract, didn’t seem upset at all. “He seemed like he was in a good place,” Akoni said. “He seemed happy, which was good.”

Two days after his romantic restaurant outing with Shailene, Aaron reportedly didn’t attend the Packers’ organized team activities at Lambeau Field, lifting a lot of eyebrows about his future with the NFL. Last month, ESPN‘s Adam Schefter also reported that the quarterback was “disgruntled” with the organization and “does not want to return to the team.”

When Aaron’s not reportedly disagreeing with his football team, he’s taking on other career opportunities as well as enjoying his relationship with Shailene, whom he revealed he’s engaged to in Feb. The athlete took on the position as temporary host of Jeopardy! last month and admitted he would love to become a permanent host if possible. “I would love to be the host of Jeopardy!,” he said on The Pat McAfee Show around the same time he took on the new gig.

Although she hasn’t said anything publicly, we have a feeling Shailene would love the idea as well considering she praised her fiance during the stint and even posted a video of her cheering him on while watching him on the show.