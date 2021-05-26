Gabby Barrett & Cade Foehner Cuddle With Baby Daughter After Her Huge BMAs Wins — See Pic

Gabby Barrett took to Instagram to share the most adorable pic of her and her husband Cade Foehner posing for a smiling pic with their four-month-old daughter Baylah during a picnic in a park.

Gabby Barrett, 21, is having a low-key celebration with those closest to her after winning three Billboard Music Awards. The singer shared the cutest snapshot featuring her and her husband Cade Foehner, 24, along with their baby daughter Baylah on social media as they spent time in a park. The proud parents were all smiles while laying on the green grass as Gabby held the four-month-old in her arms.

Gabby wore a brown and black patterned long-sleeved outfit while Cade rocked a denim vest and his signature cowboy hat. Little Baylah, who could only be seen from the back, wore a yellow top with ruffled sleeves and white bottoms. “Picnic for 3 💕,” the loving mom captioned the post, which was met with a lot of responses.

“Beautiful,” one follower responded while another called the picture “perfect.” A third exclaimed, “I love it!” and a fourth gushed that they are the “sweetest fam.” Others simply left hearts and heart eye emojis.

Gabby’s newest family pic comes three days after she won big at the Billboard Music Awards. The talented American Idol star, who was nominated for a total of nine awards at the event, took home three awards, including Top Female Country Artist. She beat out other country greats like Maren Morris and Carrie Underwood, proving she’s making her mark in the industry in a big way.

Before her amazing BBMA wins, Cade sweetly took to Instagram to gush over his wife and share a cute video of her finding out she won an ACM award for New Female Artist of the Year from Keith Urban last month. She showed off an excited reaction and couldn’t help but laugh and smile to her hubby, who was recording the epic moment.

“What y’all don’t see is her up all night the previous night with Baylah because she couldn’t sleep,” part of Cade’s caption for the video read. “What y’all don’t see, is right after this video she went to feed and put down our baby because I guarantee you that little one is always on her mind. What you don’t see is the way she makes this home and world of ours go round. You deserve all this and a whole lot more, dear Wife. Congratulations! We love our Mama!”