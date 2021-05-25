Tallulah Willis Rocks A Super Sexy Bikini While Cozying Up To Fiance Dillon Buss In New Pic

Tallulah Willis kicked off Memorial Day Weekend in style when she rocked a sexy gingham bikini while cuddling up to her fiance, Dillon Buss.

Recently engaged Tallulah Willis, 27, looked absolutely fabulous when she took to Instagram on May 24 to show off her amazingly toned figure in a sexy bikini photo. The daughter of Demi Moore and Bruce Willis posted a photo of herself cuddling up to her fiance, Dillon Buss, as she strikes a pose in a teeny tiny gingham bikini. Tallulah threw her hair up into a high ponytail as she rocked a black and white gingham Tropic of C bikini with an extremely tiny top that showed off underboob. The high-waisted bottoms showed off her toned legs while her rock-hard abs were on full display. Dillon posed for the photo behind her wearing forest green trousers and a royal blue Champion T-shirt splattered with paint.

This is certainly not the first time Tallulah posted a sexy photo of her and her fiance. Just two days ago she posted a photo of herself from behind wearing high-waisted white underwear while Dillon put his face next to her backside. Meanwhile, a day before that, she posted yet another bikini photo when she showed off her navy and white checkered bikini while hanging out in a pool with her dog.

The couple announced their engagement via Instagram on May 4 when she posted photos of their backyard engagement with Dillon down on one knee as she is pictured completely shocked covering her mouth. A day later, she showed off her massive engagement ring which is a 1910s elongated Asscher cut with a yellow gold band. Tallulah revealed in the caption that for months she was on the hunt for the perfect ring while “furiously trying to decode the world of diamonds.” Her research definitely paid off because her ring is absolutely stunning.