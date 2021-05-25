Emmy Rossum Secretly Welcomes Baby Girl With Husband Sam Esmail — See Pics

Emmy Rossum’s baby is born, whom the world only learned about after she arrived! It turns out the ‘Shameless’ star was secretly pregnant, and the actress shared never-before-seen maternity photos to celebrate.

Surprise: Emmy Rossum is a mom! The 34-year-old Shameless star managed to keep her pregnancy a total secret, thus setting up fans for the biggest surprise when she revealed the happy news of her daughter’s arrival on May 25 (Emmy’s first child with husband Sam Esmail was born the day prior). Emmy threw in another surprise in her birth announcement: a series of maternity photos, which you can see here and here.

Emmy provided even more details about the birth in her Instagram caption. “5.24.21 On a sunny Monday morning, at 8:13AM, we welcomed our daughter into the world,” Emmy wrote. Celebrities flooded Emmy’s comments section with their congratulations. “Congrats!!,” fellow new mom Emily Ratajkowski wrote, which Storm Reid echoed by writing, “CONGRATULATIONS” with a heart emoji. Gabrielle Union chimed in to write “Congratulations mama!!,” and Chelsea Handler wrote a similar note: “I love it! Congratulations, mama!”

