Briana DeJesus Engaged: ‘Teen Mom 2’ Star Reveals She ‘Said Yes’ To BF Javi Gonzalez

Briana DeJesus said ‘yes!’ The ‘Teen Mom 2’ star took to social media to reveal that she and her love, Javi Gonzalez, are ready to tie the knot. See the sweet TikTok she shared!

Congratulations to the happy couple! Briana DeJesus and Javi Gonzalez are officially engaged. The Teen Mom 2 star, 27, took to social media on Monday, May 24, to share the exciting news with her legions of longtime fans. Along with a collection of photos shared to her Instagram Story, showing off the couple looking super loved up and a caption that read “Javi asked and I said yes! We are engaged,” Briana took to TikTok to share an even cuter video compilation.

In the TikTok post, which you can see above, Briana shared a series of intimate clips of the couple together. From checking out Times Square, to cuddling up in their hotel room, and so much more, it was clear that Briana had something special in store at the end of the TikTok post. By the conclusion of the video compilation, Briana revealed her sparkling diamond engagement ring! You can check it out in the original TikTok post above.

The video was super sweet, and featured Ed Sheeran and Beyoncé‘s “Perfect” duet. Briana also added text to the video with the phrase “I love you,” adding a heart emoji. Upon posting the TikTok, she also shared the caption, which read, “my forever.” It’s so clear that these two are head over heels for one another, but prior to their engagement news, Briana revealed that she and her beau were taking their romance on step at a time.

“We’ve been taking it very slow,” Briana shared with E! in early May 2021. “I try not to keep him around the cameras too much because he’s not very comfortable. He’s still very shy and he doesn’t really understand the whole TV life so I try to keep him separate as much as I can, which is a struggle for me because I feel like I’m living a triple life: mom life, TV life, and then girlfriend life.”

Briana is the mom of two precious little girls — nine-year-old Nova Star DeJesus and three-year-old Stella Star. The MTV star shares Nova with her high school boyfriend, Devoin Austin II, and shares Stella with former flame Luis Hernandez. Prior to dating Javi Gonzalez, Briana was in a relationship with Johnny Rodriguez.