‘Teen Mom 2’s Briana DeJesus Reveals Why She & John Rodriguez Really Split

Even though Briana DeJesus and John Rodriguez dated for more than a year, they split in August. And now, the ‘Teen Mom 2’ star is EXCLUSIVELY revealing why they broke up.

On the Sept. 24 episode of Teen Mom 2, Briana DeJesus, 25, suspected that her then-boyfriend, John Rodriguez, 26, had impregnated another woman. So when we sat down with her for an EXCLUSIVE interview this week, we had to ask if that was why they split in August. But according to Briana, there’s more to the story. She told HollywoodLife, “You have to watch the season and the rest of the episodes to see what really goes down. But [the pregnancy claim] wasn’t the main reason why we broke up. It was just that I wasn’t happy anymore and long distance got the best of us, and I have a lot going on in my life, and I had to pick and choose my battles, and that’s just what it is. But I do care for him. I love him and I wish him the very best. But right now, I don’t think we can be together.”

This recent breakup marks Briana’s third high-profile split throughout her tenure on the Teen Mom franchise. But that hasn’t wavered her belief in love. When we asked her whether or not she still has hope that she’ll find her Prince Charming, she told us, “Yeah, of course. But not right now. You know, I want to focus on what I have going on at the very moment. And later down the road, if I meet somebody, I’m not going to be scared, I’m willing to give it my all. But right now, I don’t see that happening.”

Before their split, Briana and John celebrated their one-year anniversary in May in Punta Canta, Dominican Republic. In photos shared on their social media pages, they appeared very happy. Briana is the mom of two daughters. She shares Stella, 2, with ex Luis Hernandez and Nova, 7, with ex Devoin Austin.

