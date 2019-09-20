‘Teen Mom 2’s Briana DeJesus ‘Very Mad’ At Devoin After Drunken Incident With Their Daughter

Briana DeJesus’ anger hasn’t subsided since she found her ex, Devoin, intoxicated by the town pool with their daughter in the season premiere of ‘Teen Mom 2.’ She told HollywoodLife how the let-down will affect their co-parenting relationship.

Briana DeJesus, 25, isn’t sure how to proceed after finding her ex, Devoin Austin, drunk when it was his turn to watch their eight-year-old daughter, Nova. The angry confrontation went down in the Sept. 10 premiere of Teen Mom 2 — to make it worse, Devoin was at the town pool with their daughter, where he had “two drinks.” Although they were already feuding over the incident via Twitter in April 2019, Briana admitted that she still doesn’t know how to approach their co-parenting system during an EXCLUSIVE interview with HollywoodLife. “Right now we’re not really speaking, so it’s very difficult to tell,” Briana confessed. “I’m still very mad at him, but you know, I obviously can’t keep Nova away from him forever, so whatever Nova wants to do with her dad, that’s fine with me. But when it comes to me and him, I don’t know what’s going to happen between us.”

While Briana will do her best to respect her daughter’s wishes, we asked if she’d be ready to let Devoin supervise Nova alone again. “No, not right now,” Briana told us. “It took me seven years for me to give my trust to him and he took it away that same day, so it’s very hard to get that back.” Briana has long been at odds with Devoin over his involvement in their daughter’s life, following their split while Briana was still carrying Nova on 16 & Pregnant. But Briana does have ideas on how her ex can be a better father, in her eyes.

“I would like for Devoin to do some maybe parenting classes to get the feel of what it’s like to be a parent, because he was never really fully involved with Nova,” Briana told HollywoodLife. “He was always around when it was convenient for him or for special times. So I would like for him to take parenting classes, and maybe like a drug course or two. Just so that he can understand you can get in trouble for drinking with a minor.” Devoin has been arrested on multiple drug-related charges since 2012, and he was most recently released from prison in Sept. 2017.

Brianna just wants Devoin to understand that he “can get in trouble for drinking with a minor.” She continued, “You’re endangering minors, so you know, you can get in trouble. They could’ve taken Nova away. A lot of things could’ve happened that he doesn’t really understand. So I would like for him to take some classes. I think that’d be a great idea.”

I had two drinks while watching my child and it hit me terribly. So I was tipsy when she came to pick up nova. I’m the worst father ever y’all. — PaperRouteFrank🤮 (@VonHoncho) April 13, 2019

Making the situation even more difficult is Nova’s understanding of what happened at the pool. “I spoke to her about it and she said, ‘My dad was very distracted.’ She doesn’t know what is like for somebody to be drunk or for somebody to be on drugs. She has no idea,” Brianna told HollywoodLife. “I’ve always kept her sheltered and in a bubble. And I will always keep her like that. I don’t want her to know what that is, especially coming from her parents.” That’s why Briana was especially hurt that Devoin decided to still hit the bottle. “So it was a real shocker for him to do that and very disrespectful to Nova as well,” the mother of two explained. “So as long as me and Nova keep an open communication, I’m willing to tell her whatever she wants to know, but she has no idea and I want to keep it that way for as long as possible.”