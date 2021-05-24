Jonah Hill’s Pink Hair Makeover: Actor Debuts New Colored Locks — Before & After Pics

Jonah Hill debuted neon pink hair amid a golfing trip! This was a full-on hair makeover, because the ‘Superbad’ star also completely shaved off his beard.

Fans were jumping at the sight of Jonah Hill with pink hair! Yes, pardon the 21 Jump Street pun, but it’s true — the 37-year-old actor has dyed his golden brown hair a deep bubblegum shade. Not only did he part ways with his brunette mane, but his beard as well. Jonah’s full beard was completely gone as he debuted his hair makeover in a video taken amid a golfing trip, which Instagram fan account @jonahfits posted on May 24.

Jonah not only showed off his new hair color, but his dance moves as well. With his golf club in hand, Jonah rocked to the beat of the 1956 classic “Ain’t Got No Home” while also rocking a backwards blue baseball cap and navy golf outfit.

Jonah was sporting a much different look the last time he shared a selfie on Instagram (which was May 12). The actor had a full, bushy bronde (a cross between brown and blonde) beard that matched the hair on his head, and even a mustache! If you take a look at the comedian and writer’s Instagram page, he has been wearing pretty grown-out facial hair since Oct. 2020. So, this shaven face was definitely a change of pace!

Fans especially noticed how long his beard had grown out after posting a viral photo with High Fidelity star Zoë Isabella Kravitz, 32, on April 27. Fans weren’t just looking at Jonah’s beard, though: they couldn’t help but notice that Jonah and Zoë were wearing coordinating black tops in the Instagram post. This led to speculation of a fashion project in the works, since Jonah tagged The Row (Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen‘s luxury fashion label) and even wrote, “Modeling is emotionally complex.”

Before the pink and brunette phases, Jonah was actually bleach blonde! You can see him here with a head of platinum hair as he surfed in Malibu in February, after debuting a trim figure during a Bat Mitzvah with his sister, fellow actress actress Beanie Feldstein, 27, in Oct. 2020.

This isn’t Jonah’s first time rocking pink hair! The actor also tried out the flamingo color in June of 2018, as you can see in the photo above.