Why Anna Duggar Is Reportedly ‘Standing By’ Josh Amidst Child Porn Scandal

Anna Duggar is reportedly maintaining that her husband and father of her seven kids, Josh Duggar, is innocent as he awaits trial over two counts of child pornography possession.

After being charged with possession of child pornography, Josh Duggar still has his wife of 13 years in his corner. Anna Duggar is reportedly “standing by him,” according to a source who spoke to PEOPLE, and “she thinks Josh is innocent.” The couple, who married in 2008, have six minor children together, and a seventh child on the way. The source confirmed that Josh has been able to see the kids as he awaits his trial, but with Anna present, per court instructions.

The former 19 Kids and Counting star, 33, was arrested on April 29 and charged with one count of receipt of child pornography and one count of possession of child pornography. Homeland Security agent Gerald Faulkner said in court that authorities had obtained over 200 images of child pornography from Josh’s electronic devices in March 2020. He called it “the worst of the worst” material he’s ever had to examine in his 11 years at his job.

“Multiple child pornography files were… found in a recently viewed folder, meaning that the user had unzipped those torrent files and had viewed them on the desktop,” Faulkner said in court. “Approximately over 200 images that were flagged as child sexual abuse material involving naked minors engaging in sexual activity were located” on “unallocated space” on Josh’s computer (the files were deleted, but not off the hard drive).

A judge ruled that Josh could be released from an Arkansas detention center pending trial, but she could not “in good conscience” send him home to his pregnant wife and six young kids: Maryella, 17 months, Mason, 3, Meredith, 5, Marcus, 7, Michael, 9, and Mackynzie, 11. But, she would allow him “unlimited contact” with his kids, provided Anna was present. However, he cannot contact any other minors, including his 18 siblings’ children.

Meanwhile, Josh is living with third party custodians, family friends Lacount and Maria Reber as he awaits trial. He pleaded not guilty to both charges in a Zoom court hearing. Should the former reality star be found guilty, he faces up to 20 years in prison and fines up to $250,000 for each of the two counts. Josh’s arrest comes six years after it was revealed that he had sexually abused four of his younger sisters and a babysitter when he was a teenager, years earlier.

Josh has denied all wrongdoing in the current case. His lawyers said in a statement to HollywoodLife: “Josh Duggar has been charged in a two-count indictment. He has pled not guilty to both charges and we intend to defend this case aggressively and thoroughly. In this country, no one can stop prosecutors from charging a crime. But when you’re accused, you can fight back in the courtroom — and that is exactly what Josh intends to do.”