‘American Idol’ Live Blog: 2 Artists Remain After [SPOILER] Is Eliminated

It’s finale time! Follow along here as the top three singers on season 19 of ‘American Idol’ perform one last time in hopes of securing America’s final votes.

On the May 23 episode of American Idol, the top three finalists — Grace Kinstler, Willie Spence and Chayce Beckham — will have one last chance to secure viewer votes. All three singers will take the stage for another round of performances. At the very end of the episode, Ryan Seacrest will reveal which finalist received the most votes, and that artist will be named the winner of season 19. Follow along here as it all goes down!

‘American Idol’ Top 3 Performances

The American Idol finale kicks off with a performance from Macklemore, who’s joined by the top three finalists for a rendition of “Can’t Hold Us.” Then, it’s time to get to the top 3’s solo performances. The group’s first songs were chosen by the judges. Grace is up first, and she sings “All By Myself” by Celine Dion. Obviously, it’s a huge song, and Grace absolutely nails it. Plus, she looks like a total superstar in her pink sequined dress!

Next, Willie sings Ray Charles‘ “Georgia On My Mind” for his judges’ choice performance. As always, Willie shows off his impressive, powerful voice, and shows how far he’s come with his confidence since his audition so many weeks ago. Finally, Chayce takes centerstage with a Beatles’ classic, “Blackbird.” He plays guitar for the performance, too, and shows off his unique raspy voice while belting out the tune.

Before the next performances, we see footage of the top three returning to their hometowns and reuniting with their family members. For Grace’s second performance, she sings Whitney Houston’s “I Have Nothing.” Covering Celine and Whitney in one night is NO easy feat, and Grace did it perfectly, proving she can keep up with the best of the best in the industry!

Willie’s next performance is a rendition of Sam Cooke’s “A Change Is Gonna Come.” The performance once again showcases Willie’s talent, and even brings Katy Perry to tears. Finally, Chayce returns to sing “Fire Away” by Chris Stapleton. The song is the perfect dedication to those in his hometown and the people who’ve supported his career through all the ups and downs!

Up next is a powerful performance from Mickey Guyton, who’s joined by season 19’s top 10 finalist, Alyssa Wray. The ladies perform Mickey’s song “Black Like Me,” and it’s absolutely incredible. Mickey was actually once a contestant on American Idol, but was cut before the top 24, so she’s proof that success can come no matter how far you make it on the show!

‘American Idol’ Top 2 Revealed

After the first round of performances, one artist was eliminated and officially came in third place on season 19 of American Idol. Despite impressing viewers during the finale, Grace simply didn’t get enough votes, and was cut. Now, just two are left — Willie or Chayce will win this season of American Idol.

Before a winner is named, though, there’s more fun performances. Fall Out Boy is joined by some of the season 19 male contestants for an epic performance of “My Songs Know What You Did In The Dark.”

Keep refreshing because we’ll be updating this live blog all episode long as the finale continues!