Gabrielle Union Looks Divine In An Angelic White Sleeveless Gown At Billboard Music Awards

Gabrielle Union brought the glam to the 2021 Billboard Music Awards. Ahead of the event, the ‘Shady Baby’ author and Dwyane Wade’s better half slayed the red carpet in a white gown.

No awards show is complete without Gabrielle Union. Gabrielle, 48, was tapped to present at the 2021 Billboard Music Awards on May 23, and ahead of the festivities at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, the 10 Things I Hate About You star decided to strut her stuff down the red carpet. Considering 2020 was a year bereft of red carpets, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, this was a change for Gabrielle to make up for lost time, and she didn’t disappoint. She arrived at the show in a draped, white sequined sleeveless dress. The gorgeous outfit, with its plunging neckline, allowed her to show off her gorgeous skin. Gabrielle accessorized the outfit with 23 carats of BVLGARI diamond earrings, bracelet, and rings.

Earlier in May, Gabrielle added to her growing bibliography by publishing Shady Baby, a picture book collaboration with her husband, Dwyane Wade. The book is based on their 2-year-old daughter, Kaavia James, the titular “Shady Baby,” who recently was gifted her first Valentino purse by her mother. When her mother asked if she wanted to “put it back so it’s safe,” Kaavia gave a stern “no,” before saying she wanted “to keep it on.” She even fell to the floor and pretended to sleep with her mini V Logo Valentino purse, proving that she didn’t want to be separated from it.

“She’s very strong willed,” Gabrielle told PEOPLE when she and Dwyane, 39, talked about their book. “People see themselves in Kaav,” added Wade. “Some days you don’t feel like doing your hair. And some days you want to give people shade.” Gabrielle explained that shade is Kaavia’s superpower, and that the main takeaway of the book is she’s free to be this amazing, dynamic, shady at times, loving at times Black little girl when the world has not been so kind to Black girls and women.”

“I was raised to conform. But we are raising our kids to know they are worthy because they exist,” added Gabrielle. Dwayne’s daughter, Zaya, 13, is transgender. The couple also have Zaire, 19, and Xavier, 7, who are children from Wade’s previous relationships. “We don’t want them to ever shape shift for anyone else’s approval or acceptance,” added Gabrielle. “We want them to be free to be who they are.”

Gabrielle was just one of the many big names selected to hand out awards at the 2021 BBMAs. The show, hosted by Nick Jonas, will also feature appearances by Cynthia Erivo, Chelsea Handler, Dixie D’Amelio, Henry Golding, Kathryn Hahn, Kelsea Ballerini, Lena Waithe, Leslie Odom, Jr., Lil Rel Howery, Padma Lakshmi, Renée Elise Goldsberry, Swizz Beatz, and Tina Knowles-Lawson. Viewers will also be treated to performances by AJR, Duran Duran, Doja Cat with SZA, Jimmy Jam and Terry Lewis with Sounds Of Blackness Featuring Ann Nesby, Jonas Brothers with Marshmello, Karol G, The Weeknd, and more.