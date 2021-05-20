Kaavia Wade, 2, Proudly Shows Off Her First Valentino Purse From Mom Gabrielle Union — Watch

Kaavia Wade had the cutest reaction, after her mom, Gabrielle Union, got her baby girl a V Logo Valentino purse! Check out the TikTok video of the moment.

Kaavia Wade is ready for fashion week thanks to her adoring mom, Gabrielle Union! The sweet little tyke, 2, had the best reaction when her mom, 48, gave her a mini V Logo Valentino purse. “Kaavia reacts to her first Valentino purse,” a text box read at the start of the video. As Kaavia unboxed her gift, she was a bit confused. “It’s a dress?” the toddler asked her mom.

“What is this?” Kaavia asked. Fortunately, Gabrielle was right there to help her baby girl, whom she shares with husband Dwyane Wade, discover the luxurious accessory that was delicately packaged inside the box. “It’s a purse,” Kaavia exclaimed, after gasping from the sheer astonishment of seeing the handbag. “Can you say Valentino?” Kaavia was asked.

The precious little girl struggled to get the word out, but that didn’t matter at all! “I have my purse on,” Kaavia proudly said to Gabrielle. “You do have your purse on,” the Bring It On star proudly said. “Do you want to hold it like this?” Gabrielle asked while holding the smaller strap. But Kaavia knew how she wanted to fashion the piece. “I’m a doctor,” she said while carrying the bag around by the smaller strap.

“Yes ma’am, you’re a successful doctor with your Valentino bag,” another voice could be heard saying. “[Do you want to] put it back so it’s safe?” Gabrielle asked her youngster. Kaavia gave a stern “no” to her mom, before adding, “I want to keep it on.” Kaavia even fell to the floor and pretended to sleep with her bag, just to prove that she did not want to be separated from her first Valentino! Now that’s dedication to protecting one’s fashion.

“Not her sleeping with her purse,” Gabrielle captioned the adorable clip. It was such a sweet moment between Gabrielle and Kaavia, who have never been short on fun mother-daughter moments. Kaavia is clearly gearing up to be a total fashionista like her mom, and fans cannot wait to see how she styles herself as she grows up! We cannot wait to see what this little family shares next!