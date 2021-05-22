See Pics

Jennifer Lawrence & Husband Cooke Maroney Make Rare Joint Outing On Romantic NYC Stroll

Jennifer Lawrence and Cooke Maroney looked super sweet while getting some fresh air and enjoying a stroll through New York City on Saturday. Check out the photos of the couple!

Jennifer Lawrence and her husband, Cooke Maroney, stepped out to take in the beautiful NYC day on May 22. The couple, who are rarely spotted out and about together, enjoyed some lunch in SoHo before taking a walk back to their home in the Big Apple. While on their stroll, the couple looked super sweet and loved up. Just take a look at the photos below!

The Oscar winner, 30, sported a cute white cropped T-shirt and a pair of high-waisted taupe colored trousers. Cooke totally matched his beloved wife, rocking a white T-shirt, and a pair of fitted tan pants. During their walk back to their home, Jennifer took Cooke’s arm in hers. The pair looked very sweet, and it was so fun for fans to see the two out and about.

Prior to her outing with her husband, Jennifer was spotted on a solo errand run on May 21. She wore a very casual and comfortable outfit, sporting a pair of black leggings, a gray-blue loose crop top, and a cream-colored flannel that was unbuttoned. She also sported a New York Yankees baseball cap and wore a protective face covering.

The actress has been busy these past few weeks with a new, exciting project just wrapping up. Jennifer stars alongside the ensemble cast of filmmaker Adam McKay‘s new movie Don’t Look Up. The film, which features Jennifer in a fiery red wig, is a satire about two astronomers trying to warn the world of a meteor headed for Earth.

The film is currently in post-production and is still slated for a 2021 release, which means Jen has some downtime to spend with her husband of roughly two-years. The couple started dating in 2018 after they were introduced by a mutual friend. They wed in an intimate ceremony in Rhode Island in October 2019, surrounded by family, friends, and famous guests.