‘Mama June’ Preview: Josh Worries Mama June & Sugar Bear Will Clash At Ella’s Birthday

Mama June and Geno arrive at Ella’s birthday party in this EXCLUSIVE preview of ‘Road to Redemption.’ Josh quickly remembers Sugar Bear and Jennifer are also supposed to come, and now he’s freaking out.

Mama June and Geno Doak show up to Ella’s birthday, much to Josh Efird’s surprise. “Mama’s home!” June yells in this EXCLUSIVE preview of the May 21 episode of Mama June: Road to Redemption. They head out to the backyard to join Alana “Honey Boo Boo” Thompson, Lauryn “Pumpkin” Efird, and Josh.

“Honey, what the f**k,” Josh says to Pumpkin. Pumpkin explains that she invited Mama June and Geno because it’s Ella’s birthday. “The last time something with June went on, it didn’t exactly go well,” Josh admits. When Josh went to pick up Honey Boo Boo, he clashed with June at her place.

Josh realizes that he needs to call Sugar Bear and tell him not to come to Ella’s birthday party with Jennifer. Josh knows that if Sugar Bear and June cross paths that it’ll be a “sh*t show.”

Josh assumes that Mama June and Geno are staying at a hotel. Pumpkin breaks the news that June and Geno are sleeping at their place. This is not what Josh was expecting.

When he’s grabbing the gift, Josh tries to call Sugar Bear. He explains that June and Geno are here and it would be best for him not to come. While Josh is at the front of the house, June asks Pumpkin point-blank, “Why didn’t you tell Josh we were coming?” Pumpkin says that she wears the pants in this family.

The synopsis for the May 21 episode reads: “Ella’s 3rd birthday party turns into a battleground when Mama and her archenemy Jennifer come to a head. Alana makes a run for it when Josh tricks her into a trip to the doctor. All hell breaks loose when Jennifer drops a bomb on the family.” Mama June: Road to Redemption airs Fridays at 9 p.m. on WE tv.