Jennifer Love Hewitt, 42, Debuts Her Baby Bump In Sexy New Bikini

Jennifer Love Hewitt is one ‘hot’ mama! The actress, who’s expecting her third child, revealed her growing bump for the first time while wearing a tiny bikini.

Jennifer Love Hewitt debuted her baby bump for the first time in one “hot” way. The 42-year-old actress took to her Instagram Stories on May 21 and revealed her growing belly while lounging by the pool in a sexy little bikini.

“I am officially declaring hot bump summer!” the 9-1-1 star captioned the image which she shared just three days after announcing her third pregnancy with husband Brian Hallisay. The Golden Globe nominee flashed a glimpse of her adorable smile while relaxing in an orange and white checkered two piece swimsuit.

The brunette beauty wore a dainty butterfly necklace and a hair tie around her wrist. She laid back in a lounge chair while happily posing for the selfie. Jennifer, who is also mom to daughter Autumn, 7, and son Atticus, 5, shared the exciting news that her and Brian are expecting their third child just a few days earlier.

“Oh baby! We have another one on the way. So excited to finally share this news with all of you,” the Can’t Hardly Wait starlet captioned a post of her revealing the positive pregnancy test on May 18. Celebrities and fans alike flooded the comments section to congratulate the Party of Five alum of her big announcement.

Jennifer Garner commented, “Love!!! Congratulations!!!” Amanda Kloots wrote, BEST NEWS EVER!! Congratulations mama! When is the baby shower!?!” Lindsay Price added, What?!!?!! Omg YES!!!! So excited for you guys!”

On June 4, 2013, Jennifer announced she was three months pregnant with her first child. On June 5, it was revealed that she was engaged to her now husband and Client List co-star Brian. Although Jennifer keeps her personal life private, she has shared special moments with her family on social media.

“This is my happy place,” she captioned a photo of her children holding their hands over her’s. “These little hands reminding me to slow down, take a deep breath and remember what is truly important and that is creating joy, safety and deep love for my little humans everyday. Such a lucky mommy.