‘9-1-1’ & ‘Lone Star’ Crossover: 5 Key Teases About Buck & T.K. Ahead Of Epic Event

The ‘9-1-1’ and ‘9-1-1: Lone Star’ crossover we’ve all been waiting for has finally arrived. Oliver Stark and Ronen Rubinstein revealed some major insight into the epic episode and the ‘connection’ between Buck and T.K.

Buck, Eddie, and Hen are headed to Texas to help out the Lone Star crew during the 9-1-1 and 9-1-1: Lone Star crossover event on Feb. 1. Buck and T.K. cross paths while fighting a raging wildfire and hit it off. They have to work together to save Owen and Hen before it’s too late.

Oliver Stark and Ronen Rubinstein blessed fans with an Instagram Live on Jan. 30 to talk about the crossover event and the 9-1-1 universe. The two actors couldn’t give away too much, but they were able to tease some major moments between Buck and T.K. Get ready for some emotional and “vulnerable” moments between these two characters.

1. Buck helps out T.K. during a ‘vulnerable’ moment.

“T.K.’s in quite a vulnerable place, and I bring him some pizza, which goes uneaten,” Oliver teased. “I feel like throughout the shows our characters certainly have a lot in common. I think they’re both quite chaotic in nature, both extremely passionate about their jobs, both really wear their hearts on their sleeves, so to see those two guys kind of be very vulnerable and open with each other when there’s so much chaos around them, I really enjoyed that kind of intimate moment.” Ronen added that Buck and T.K.’s vulnerability is what “connects” them in the crossover. “I think it’s such a beautiful connection,” Ronen added.

2. Buck opens up to T.K. about something ‘a lot of people’ don’t know about.

Ronen teased that Buck and T.K. connect on a “very specific thing, which is very near and dear to our hearts.” He continued, “And then you open up to me about something that I don’t know if a lot of people know about.” Buck has been seeing a therapist and revealed in the previous episode that he’s ready to talk about something very specific.

3. The episode helps provide some context for the ‘Buck Begins’ episode.

The fourth episode of 9-1-1 season 4 will be the “Buck Begins” episode. Oliver revealed that he was told the crossover would be “part of the lead-in to ‘Buck Begins.'” Some of what Buck discusses while in Texas will have much more meaning when we learn his past in “Buck Begins.” As for T.K., Ronen teased that episode 6 of 9-1-1: Lone Star season 2 is one of his character’s “most crucial” episodes. T.K. is about to start a “new chapter” in his life.

4. Oliver loves a particular Judd scene in the crossover.

Oliver admitted that his favorite scene in the crossover that doesn’t involve him is all about Judd. “There’s a moment where Judd goes full what I like to refer to as Judd mode,” Oliver revealed. “It’s the most Judd he can be… I just think it’s so powerful.”

5. Oliver has a few scars from the crossover.

While he was filming a scene at the helicopter crash, Oliver got scraped up a bit. He revealed a few scars on his arm and wrist that he got from filming the crossover during the Instagram Live. Ronen said that Oliver was “so badass” filming the crossover. “I had such an adrenaline high that day,” Ronen said.