Interview

Shanna Moakler Fires Back At Kids’ Claims She Was An ‘Absent’ Parent: It’s ‘Hurtful’ & ‘Clearly False’

Music & Sports Editor

After Travis Barker’s kids, Alabama and Landon, accused their mother of being ‘absent’ in their lives, Shanna Moakler refuted those ‘heartbreaking’ claims.

“I’m not really sure why my kids put that out there,” Shanna Moakler told Us Weekly on Tuesday (May 18) in response to her and Travis Barker’s daughter, Alabama Barker, saying that she had “never completely been in my life.” Alabama’s remarks echoed comments made by her older brother, Landon Barker, and Shanna, 46, denied both these allegations of neglect. “I’m their mother. I love them. It’s hurtful and heartbreaking to have your kids say that when … clearly that’s false. It’s a false claim.”

Shanna told Us that she believes Alabama, 15, spoke out because of a leaked conversation that Moakler had with a friend about the young girl’s “inappropriate” social media content. “That really upset her,” said Shanna. “I feel like, as teenagers, they do rebel and say things sometimes they don’t mean. As a mother … I’ll always be there for my children, no matter what. I love them. I understand that we all have growing pains.” She also added that Landon, 17, and Alabama have grown up in the spotlight. They were on the short-lived Meet The Barkers reality TV show, and ever since Travis, 45, began dating Kourtney Kardashian, Landon and Alabama are involved with “a very popular family that is showering them with gifts and attention.”

Alabama Barker, Travis Barker, Atiana De La Hoya, and Landon Barker at the 2019 iHeartRadio Music Awards (Shutterstock)

“It’s very hard to co-parent when your ex or the father isn’t encouraging the children in a way that both parents deserve when you are co-parenting,” Shanna told Us. “Right now, we have shared custody. Obviously, with the [coronavirus pandemic], they quarantined with their dad. … They see their dad as this sort of, like, rockstar.”

Shanna Moakler at the ‘Get Lucky for Lupus’ charity poker tournament in 2014 (Shutterstock)

The feud between Shanna and her kids came to a head when London wrote in a TikTok comment that his mother wasn’t “in [their] lives like” Things escalated when Alabama reposted that alleged leaked conversation Shanna mentioned. In the comment, Shanna supposedly accused Travis of being “emotionally abusive” and that she can’t “compete with kids whose father doesn’t encourage relationships with their own mother and purposely tries to alienate them away.” The conversation also insinuated that Shanna “divorced Travis because [she] caught him having an affair with Kim Kardashian. Now he’s in love with her sister.”

Alabama clapped back at the claims on her IG Story, telling her followers that everyone “thinks my mother is amazing…my mother has never completely been in my life. Can you guys stop painting her out to be an amazing mom? Did your mom ask to see you on Mother’s Day, cause mine didn’t? I’m done keeping it a secret. Reality shows.” After posting that IG Story, Alabama posted a TikTok of her mouthing the lyrics to Ramz’s song “Barking.” “I cut off family too,” she captioned the video. “They do you the dirtiest.”