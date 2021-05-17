Nikki Bella Stuns In Hot Pink Dress With Corset Bra At MTV Movie & TV Awards

Nikki Bella looked absolutely gorgeous at the 2021 MTV Movie & TV Awards as the ‘Total Bellas’ star showed off her post-baby body in a pink mermaid gown. It had a unique (and sexy) feature: a sheer corset!



Nikki Bella, 37, stunned in this ensemble at the first ever 2021 MTV Movie & TV Awards: UNSCRIPTED show. The Total Bellas star arrived in a hot pink wrap dress that featured a sheer bra corset at the Hollywood Palladium in Los Angeles. Meanwhile, her twin sister Brie Bella wore a nearly identical dress (but in brown) for the event that aired on Monday, May 17.

Nikki and Brie were both announced as presenters for the Unscripted show, hosted by comedian and podcast host Nikki Glaser. The continuation of Sunday night’s show marks the first time MTV honored fan favorites in reality TV.

Nominees included competitions like The Masked Singer, Bravo shows including The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City, and buzzy documentaries like Framing Britney Spears. In the past, reality shows were honored with a “Best Reality Series” award, which was introduced in 2017. Sunday night’s show, focused on scripted content, was hosted by Saturday Night Live alum Leslie Jones.

Due to COVID-19, the appearance marks Nikki’s first public one since giving birth to her adorable 9-month-old son Matteo last July! The Arizona native seems to have been enjoying her downtime with fiancé Artem Chigvintsev, 38, and Matteo on social media — regularly posting sweet family moments. The little boy looked he was ready for a round in the wrestling ring as he playfully batted dad Artem in a video posted on April 26! “Teo hitting Dada with one of Mama’s finishers last night lol Omgoodness the cutest!” Nikki captioned the cute clip, adding the hashtags “#fearlessteo” and “#teobuster.”

Since giving birth to her first child just months ago, the WWE pro has been looking absolutely incredible. Nikki showed off her toned tunny in a crop top as she enjoyed a romantic dance with her hubby-to-be in another post shared on April 21. “I just made @theartemc reenact this because we were just listening to Billie Holiday and he grabbed me to dance,” she wrote alongside the post. “Then in the middle of the dance he did exactly that! Flipped our food in the pan lol Goodness he’s so cute! So him! Lol,” she added.