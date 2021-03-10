‘The Masked Singer’ Season 5 Costumes: Snail, Seashell & More — See All The Wacky Looks

‘The Masked Singer’ returns for season 5 on March 10, and the looks are wilder than ever this season. See photos of all the brand-new costumes.

The Masked Singer is taking things to a whole new level in season 5. The highly-anticipated series returns with new costumes and format changes. The first set of season 5 costumes have already been revealed, but The Masked Singer will be incorporating wildcard rounds this season. New masked celebrities will be introduced during the show and have the ability to replace another contestant.

So far, 11 costumes have been revealed. These masked celebs are in the running for the golden mask trophy. Just when you think The Masked Singer couldn’t get more creative with the costumes, the show unveils the Porcupine, Seashell, and more. See the season 5 costumes below:

Seashell

The Seashell is the epitome of glam. The masked celebrity is wearing a shimmery top with a pastel pink, blue, and purple skirt adorned with starfish and seashells. A pink flowy skirt trails behind her and over the back of the main skirt. The Seashell’s mask is just that: a pretty pink seashell with silver starfish embellishments. To top it all off, the Seashell is rocking some seriously fierce heels.

Snail

The Snail pretty much looks exactly like a snail, but this masked celebrity’s costume is giving off Jar Jar Binks vibes with those huge eyes. The Snail’s shell is a deep red and adorned with silver sequins. There’s a burgundy top hat on top of the Snail’s shell, and he’s also wearing a matching bow tie.

Piglet

Well, look at this little cutie! The masked celebrity underneath the Piglet is in a head-to-toe pink fuzzy onesie. Over the top of the actual Piglet costume, the Piglet is wearing an adorable green, yellow, and white outfit. The Piglet also has on green plaid shorts with green and yellow suspenders. He tops his look off with green and yellow argyle socks with sneakers and a green and yellow hat.

Raccoon

Howdy there, Raccoon! The Raccoon looks like he’s ready for a gun-slinging adventure out in the Wild West. The masked celeb is wearing a black and red plaid shirt, an orange vest over the top, and blue chaps. The Raccoon also has on a leather hat. This critter can’t hide his bushy tail, though, which you can see from the side.

Porcupine

The Porcupine costume is unique, that’s for sure. The Porcupine looks like he’s half porcupine and half bionic man. On one side, the Porcupine is the fuzzy creature we all know. The other half of the Porcupine is like the superhero version with gold armor. The actual mask is definitely spiky with quills everywhere.

Cluedle-Doo

Not sure why the Cluedle-Doo isn’t just called the Rooster, but here we are. The Cluedle-Doo looks quite dapper in his white and black get-up. He also has massive gold talons and a large comb. One thing’s first sure, the Cluedle-Doo is going to really stand tall on The Masked Singer stage.

Black Swan

Bella Thorne was revealed as the Swan back in season 3, but now we’re getting the Black Swan. The Black Swan is totally fabulous and sexy, too. From her extravagant feathered dress to her red latex gloves with black fringe detailing, the Black Swan is all kinds of fierce. The Black Swan has a long neck with a bright red and silver beak. Watch out for this one!

Russian Doll

There’s more than meets the eye with Russian Doll. In a sneak peek of the Russian Doll’s performance, the masked singer multiplies! Two Russian Dolls sing “Shallow” from A Star Is Born. Like the real Russian Dolls, there’s a smaller version of the Russian doll within the wooden figure. The Russian Doll’s look is filled with beautiful colors and designs. Could the Russian Doll be hiding more surprises?

Phoenix

The Phoenix is ready to rise to the occasion! The Phoenix has one of the most intricate and extravagant costumes of season 5. The masked celeb has on a gorgeous gold, red, and blue gown that includes feather and fringe detailing on the bottom. The Phoenix’s bright red feathers can be seen from behind the masked celeb in a cape-like way.

Grandpa Monster

Grandpa Monster is too cute! We’ve seen variations of the Monster over the past 4 seasons, and now we’re getting the adorable Grandpa Monster. This member of the Monster family is orange and has a long grey beard. He has to use a walker and wears a flat cap just like so many grandpas we know and love.

Chameleon

The Chameleon is here to make a statement! The Chameleon rocks a green, blue, and red sequined jumpsuit that’s adorned with stars. The masked celeb has on a massive Chameleon mask that includes red feather detailing. You can see the Chameleon’s green, blue, and yellow tail from the back. The Chameleon looks like a star in the making!