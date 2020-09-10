‘The Masked Singer’ Season 4 Costumes: Photos Of All The Wild Outfits For The New Season So Far

The premiere of ‘The Masked Singer’ season 4 is right around the corner. The new season has some of the wackiest costumes yet, including Jellyfish, Popcorn, and more.

The Masked Singer season 4 will premiere Sept. 23 at 8 p.m. on FOX. The new season will feature a whole new set of masked celebrities dressed up in wild costumes. FOX has been revealing some of its newest Masked Singer costumes leading up to the big premiere.

The show has featured everything from Monster to the Night Angel, but The Masked Singer is getting even crazier in season 4. The costumes are getting even more elaborate, and there’s even the show’s very first two-headed duet costume. The celebrity panelists — Robin Thicke, Jenny McCarthy, Nicole Scherzinger, and Ken Jeong — have their work cut out for them this season. HollywoodLife is breaking down all of the season 4 costumes so far.

Jellyfish

Prepare to be green with envy because the Jellyfish has arrived! The body of the jellyfish sits atop of the celeb’s head, and she’s surrounded by green tentacles. The Jellyfish wears a fierce lime green trenchcoat as well as black and lime green leggings.

Dragon

The Dragon is going to bring the fire in season 4. The celeb is covered by a massive light blue dragon mask. He’s also wearing a gold and red silk robe with armor underneath. The Dragon is ready to battle it out with the other contestants!

Giraffe

The Giraffe is very prim and proper, that’s for sure. He looks like the ultimate baroque gentleman in his giraffe printed jacket, neck ruffle, stockings, heels. He’s even got a wig!

Lips

Lips is keeping it super sweet and simple. The masked celeb’s entire costume is nothing but a huge pair of lips. The star’s arms are coming out of the lips’ mouth. How will the star behind those lips be able to even see?!

Popcorn

Popcorn is going to butter us up this season! In a surprising move, Popcorn actually a human-like face. However, her hair is one big popcorn kernel and her dress is inspired by a box of popcorn!

Snow Owls

Double the masked singers, double the fun. The Snow Owls are the show’s first-ever two-person costume, and they will compete as one. The Snow Owls are sitting pretty in a gorgeous hatched egg and are covered in white feathers.

Squiggly Monster

The Masked Singer always has at least one out-of-the-box costume. The Squiggly Monster’s wackiest costume consists of eight arms, two legs, and seven eyes. Two of the Squiggly Monster’s arms are on top of the celeb’s massive mask!

Sun

The Sun is shining bright in this first promo look. The celeb is dressed up in a gorgeous gold gown and covered in a huge sun mask. She is also surrounded by rays. Talk about goddess vibes!