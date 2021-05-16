‘Gilmore Girls’ Alum Scott Patterson Reveals He’d ‘Love’ To Reunite With Milo Ventimiglia On ‘This Is Us’

‘Gilmore Girls’ Scott Patterson would love to reunite with his former co-star Milo Ventimiglia on ‘This is Us’ and he reveals EXCLUSIVELY why he should!

Scott Patterson, 62, starred on Gilmore Girls as diner owner Luke Danes for seven seasons alongside Milo Ventimiglia, 43, who played his nephew Jess Mariano. Now that Milo has found his own starring role as Jack Pearson on NBC’s This is Us, Scott is more than ready to reunite with his former co-star. “I’d love to be on [This Is Us],” Scott told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY during an episode of TVTalk on Instagram Live on May 10. “He hasn’t asked me! I don’t know what’s going on. I’m waiting,” the host of iHeart Radio’s, I Am All In with Scott Patterson podcast added.

Luke was a lead for the entire 2000-2007 run, including the Netflix miniseries revival, while Milo’s character only served full-time for two seasons before continuing to make guest appearances. The uncle-nephew relationship was one the fans loved as Luke always helped his troubled family member find his way. The pair were also entangled in their own romances with the Gilmores: Milo’s character Jess fell in love with Rory, played by Alexis Bledel, 39, while Luke had his own romance with Lauren Graham‘s Lorelai.

Although the phone hasn’t rung for Scott to join Milo on his set, he thinks he may know why. “Maybe I’m so identified with Luke that it would be a distraction?” Scott pondered. “That’s the excuse that they make. I don’t know,” he added.

To this day, Scott can easily remember his fondest moments on set with Milo. “Favorite scenes with Milo were pushing him in the lake because it’s action and the one in my apartment with the sledgehammer where I say, ;This is your room now and we’ll hold hands and skip,'” Scott shared. “Really any scene with Milo. He was a delight to work with. We always had nice, long, soulful talks. I miss him terribly. He’s blood, right? It’s nice to be able to form — to be a character that forms a bond with another character and so fatherly and so loving towards my nephew and I miss that part of the show a great deal,” he reflected.

Scott’s podcast launched on May 3 and he’s watching all 154 episodes of Gilmore Girls — Including the revival — as part of the show! Fans and former co-stars are joining to discuss their favorite moments — and to the surprise of many, Scott had only watched the pilot and revival before recording. He also revealed he wouldn’t be against another reboot! “I’m all for it!” Scott said. “Very tight lipped…very guarded about that. Very guarded,” he added, hinting that a conversation could be underway.