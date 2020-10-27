‘This Is Us’: 7 Key Things We Know From The Flash-Forwards — Kate’s Missing & More

The flash-forwards on ‘This Is Us’ are some of the most crucial scenes of the show. The series has already revealed a number of major developments about what happens in the future. Here’s what we know so far.

This Is Us season 5 premieres Oct. 27 with a special two-hour episode. The Pearsons are back with more stories to tell. One of the major elements of This Is Us is the use of flash-forwards. The writers use flash-forwards to reveal what’s happened in the future and make us question how the characters got there.

The main flash-forward is key to how This Is Us likely ends. As season 5 gets underway, it’s important to remember what’s happened in the flash-forwards that we’ve seen so far. Each reveal means more questions, but all of our questions will be answered by the time the show ends with season 6!

Rebecca is dying

In one major flash-forward scene, an elderly Rebecca is lying in bed as the family comes to say what appears to be their goodbyes. She seems to be near death. When Randall walks into the room to see Rebecca, he has to say, “It’s Randall. Your son, Randall.” Earlier in season 4, Rebecca learned that she had a “mild cognitive impairment” and an MRI confirmed that she was showing the first symptoms of Alzheimer’s.

Nicky is by Rebecca’s side

Nicky Pearson will be finding his way back to the rest of the family at some point in the future. When Kevin and Randall go to Rebecca’s room, Nicky is by her bedside. Randall says hello to him, and Nicky hugs Kevin when he walks in. Nicky is married in the flash-forward, but we don’t know who he’s married to. He leaves the room to give Randall and Kevin time alone with Rebecca. Nicky and Rebecca are not super close in the present day, which means Nicky and Rebecca do get to know each other more as the years go by.

Kate is still missing

There have been major glimpses into the future with the flash-forwards, but Kate has not been seen in any of them. Toby tells Randall at Kevin’s house, “I talked to Jack, and they’re on their way.” Toby doesn’t specify who is with Jack. It could be Kate, but the show could be pulling a major twist on us. When Randall initially calls Toby to come to the house, Toby is initially hesitant. Randall says, “She wants you to be there.”

Randall and Beth are still married

Randall and Beth are still going strong in the future. When Randall and Beth greet each other when Randall gets to Kevin’s house, Beth’s wedding ring is shown.

Kevin has twins

Initially, fans thought Kevin only had a son. In an early season 4 flash-forward, Kevin’s son is walking around his dad’s house as the family arrives. In the season 4 finale, fans learned that Kevin has twins. As Madison tells him in the present day, Kevin’s daughter in the flash-forward follows her twin brother into Rebecca’s room to hug her dad.

Kate and Toby’s relationship is uncertain

Toby shows up solo at Kevin’s house, and he’s also not wearing his wedding ring. “I’m glad you decided to come,” Randall tells Toby. Randall and Toby’s conversations in the flash-forward have fans thinking that Kate and Toby might be divorced in the future.

No sign of Annie, Deja, or Miguel either

In addition to Kate, the This Is Us flash-forwards have not shown us Annie, Deja, or Miguel. It’s pretty shocking that Miguel is not by Rebecca’s bedside. Many fans think he may have died before Rebecca. As for Annie and Deja, everything is up in the air regarding those two. Tess is very much present in the flash-forward. She’s an adult now and a social worker.