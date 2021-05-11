John Mayer Raves Over Cazzie David On Her Birthday After Dating Speculation: ‘I Care About You’

John Mayer sent his love to Cazzie David on her 27th birthday. Amid the recent dating speculation, the singer wrote that he cares about her a ‘great deal.’

John Mayer, 43, is fueling more speculation about his relationship with Cazzie David with his latest message to Cazzie. In honor of Cazzie’s 27th birthday, the “Gravity” singer posted a sweet message on his Instagram Story on May 10. “Happy birthday Cazzie David. I care for you a great day. Enjoy your special day,” he captioned a photo of Cazzie.

Cazzie also reposted John’s Instagram Story to her own Instagram Story. John and Cazzie have been friends for a number of years, but fans have been wondering if they’re more than friends. They were recently spotted out together getting sushi for dinner at Katsuya restaurant in California on May 1. However, John is reportedly still single, according to E! News.

John has a long list of exes, including Jessica Simpson, Jennifer Aniston, and Taylor Swift. Cazzie notoriously got John to open about his romantic past in an Instagram Live video in 2018. “I don’t think that people are into the idea of like, ‘I snagged John Mayer,'” he said at the time. The singer also said he was “PR poison” for potential girlfriends.

Cazzie dated Saturday Night Live star Pete Davidson from 2016 to 2018. After initiating a break only for Pete to break up with her for good via text days later, Cazzie was devastated. She admitted to the Los Angeles Times that her dad, Larry David, held her as she “shook uncontrollably in his arms for the entire flight” to her sister’s college graduation. When Larry had finally had enough, he pulled her from bed and said, “CAZZIE, COME ON! YOUR ANCESTORS SURVIVED THE HOLOCAUST!”

Cazzie eventually published a book of essays about her life in 2020 titled No One Asked for This. She called the Pete breakup era a “really pivotal moment” in her life. Cazzie and Pete are now friends again, and she even thanked him in her book. “Pete. I love you … Your bravery inspires me and your friendship means the world to me,” she wrote.