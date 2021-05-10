Ivanka Trump Hits Her Son, 5, In The Face With A Surfboard During Private Mother’s Day Lesson — Pics

With Ivanka Trump out of the White House and living in Miami, she’s attempted to take up surfing. Unfortunately, she ended up accidentally steering her board into her young son’s face during a lesson.

Ivanka Trump has more time on her hands now for fun activities with her kids now that she’s no longer a senior White House adviser to her dad, former President Donald Trump. The 39-year-old and her family have relocated to Miami, and she decided to get with the beach lifestyle and try her hand at surfing. She took a Mother’s Day lesson on May 9, along with her three kids Arabella, nine, Joseph, seven, and Theo, five, and ended up accidentally hitting her youngest child in the face with her board, in photos you can see here.

Ivanka was seen attempting to stand up and catch a ride on a wave, but Theo was paddling up into it when the two collided. The tip of the former fashion designer’s longboard could be seen hitting her son directly in the head, as Ivanka had a look of horror on her face as she saw the impact about to happen. Then the board hit Theo on the side of his head, and his face had a look of total pain from the surfing accident.

The watery crash hopefully taught Ivanka and her kids a valuable lesson about riding too close together when trying to catch the same wave. Fortunately the rest of their surf session seemed to go off injury-free. She could be seen with an instructor from the South Beach Surf Club in the water helping steer her board into the waves so that Ivanka could practice going from paddling on her stomach to standing up and catching a ride.

The former first daughter kept giving it her all until he was finally able to hang ten. Ivanka had a steely, determined look on her face, while she was dressed for spending all day in the water. She wore black leggings and a long sleeved blue rash guard with the surf club’s logo on the front. Ivanka could be seen in the water cheering on her kids as they each went about their own lessons with surf instructors, and Theo fortunately seemed to recover quickly from his board collision with his mom.

Ivanka and her husband Jared Kushner, 40, moved their family to Miami after her father left the White House in Jan. 2020. Prior to heading south after four years in Washington D.C., the couple bought a $32 million piece of land on Indian Creek Island, known as the billionaire’s bunker for it’s exclusivity and limited number of land plots. Until the couple builds their dream home, the family is staying in a an ultra-luxury condo in the exclusive Arte Surfside building, just across a waterway from Indian Creek Island in the town of Surfside, FL. With a name like that, no wonder Ivanka and the kids want to take up surfing!