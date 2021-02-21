Jared Kushner Goes Shirtless With Carefree Ivanka Trump As They Hit Miami Beach Without Masks

Just one month after leaving office after the insurrection, the former presidential advisers look like they don’t have a care in the world during a stroll on a Miami beach.

Ivanka Trump, 39, and Jared Kushner, 40, looked so in love during a recent romantic outing in their new home state of Florida. The lovebirds spent some time at a beach in Miami while dressed stylishly for the sunny weather and flaunted PDA at one point. The daughter of Donald Trump, 74, was wearing a short-sleeved button down white summer dress that was tied around the waist during the outing as well as a straw hat and sunglasses while her husband went shirtless with dark blue shorts, a blue baseball cap, and sunglasses.

The couple read books while relaxing on sunbeds as two Secret Service agents surrounded them. They were conversing and laughing throughout the beach visit and at one point, they walked along the water while holding hands. They also wrapped their arms around each other and appeared to be enjoying their new home away from Washington D.C., just over a month since the headline-making riot by Trump supporters on Capitol Hill.

Ivanka and Jared’s latest beach visit is just one of the various ways they’ve been embracing their transformation back to the Sunshine State since Donald finished his presidency last month. Ivanka, who served as her dad’s senior adviser during his term, is known to be a regular runner, which she embraced when she and Jared lived in New York City as well as Washington D.C., and they’ve both been seen going on regular jogs in recent weeks. They’ve also settled into an apartment, which they reportedly leased for a year while waiting on a permanent home on a plot of land they purchased last year.

Before Ivanka and Jared were photographed taking in the sun in Miami, they made headlines for a very different reason. A report claimed that they wouldn’t let Secret Service agents use one of their six bathrooms in their DC home, which was located in the elite Kalorama neighborhood, but Ivanka was quick to deny the news by retweeting a tweet that was shared by White House assistant Avi Berkowitz.

“The @washingtonpost story about Jared and Ivanka today was a lie,” the Jan. 14 tweet read. “The story never made sense, and was simply not true. Now the Secret Service has even denied the story. Please read the below.” A screenshot of an article from the Washington Post was attached and it talked about the inaccuracy of the report.

“The Secret Service tries to have minimal impact on households it protects,” part of it read along with a quote about how the Secret Service “do not request access to the facilities at private residences” and Ivanka and Jared “have not denied” them to access their home.