Alex Rodriguez Enjoys ‘Date Night’ With Daughters 3 Weeks After Jennifer Lopez Split — See Pics

Alex Rodriguez brought his two daughters as his dates to a Miami Heat game on May 7, putting his split from Jennifer Lopez behind him.

Alex Rodriguez looked relaxed and happy to be in the company of his daughters Natasha, 16, and Ella, 13, while watching his Miami Heat beat the Minnesota Timberwolves at the American Airlines Arena on Friday, May 7. A-Rod shared two Instagram selfies — one with each of his girls — as they sat in the stands at the game. Alex pulled down his black mask below his nose so that most of his face was visible, and he clearly had a big smile with a face that looked so happy, even though he’s only three weeks out from his breakup with fiance Jennifer Lopez, 51.

Alex beamed with pride in is photo next to Natasha, where the 45-year-old’s green eyes lit up. He kept his mask down in the same low position to smile with Ella, though both of the girls wore their face masks properly up and over their noses. The former New York Yankees star wrote in the caption that he was having a “Date night with my girls” at the NBA game.

A-Rod has plenty of one on one time for his daughters now that he’s no longer with Jennifer. The couple had been so intertwined throughout their four year romance — two of which they were engaged. They even blended their families, with Alex’s daughters becoming incredibly close with Jennifer’s 13-year-old twins Max and Emme.

When Ella turned 13 on Apr. 21 — just six days after Alex and Jennifer announced their split — he shared a lengthy Instagram birthday video feturing a photos including happy memories with Ella and family members. Jennifer was seen with the teen in several touching photos, even though she was no longer with Alex. It proved how much of a place J.Lo had in his daughters’ young lives over the past four years. In fact, there was more of Jennifer’s presence in the birthday tribute video than there was of Ella’s actual mom, Alex’s ex-wife Cynthia Scurtis, who was seen in just one photo.

After split stories first surfaced on Mar. 12, Jennifer and Alex said that they were still together but “We are working through some things.” He flew to the Dominican Republic where J.Lo was shooting a movie, and the pair was photographed passionately kissing on the back patio of her bungalow on Mar. 17. But ultimately it wasn’t enough to save their relationship.

“We have realized we are better as friends and look forward to remaining so. We will continue to work together and support each other on our shared businesses and projects. We wish the best for each other and one another’s children. Out of respect for them, the only other comment we have is to say thank you to everyone who has sent kind words and support,” the couple wrote in a joint statement that was issued to the Today Show on April 15.

While Alex has been spending time with his daughters, Jennifer turned the Hollywood gossip mill upside down on Apr. 30, when it was revealed she had been hanging out with her former fiance from early aughts, Ben Affleck, 48. The original “Bennifer” was photographed in Los Angeles, with the Argo star exiting a white SUV where Jennifer was seen in the back passenger’s seat. While the two are reportedly just reconnecting as friends, fans are hoping that nearly 20 years after their split, one of Hollywood’s most iconic couples ends up finding their way back into each other’s hearts.