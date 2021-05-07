Michelle Obama Admits She Fears For Her Daughters Sasha & Malia Despite Derek Chauvin Verdict

While Michelle Obama breathed a ‘sigh of relief’ over the Derek Chauvin guilty verdicts, as a Black mom, she still fears for her daughters’ safety.

Michelle Obama is speaking out about how even though a jury convicted former Minneapolis Police officer Derek Chauvin in the murder of George Floyd, many in the black community “still live in fear” just going about their every day lives. That includes worrying about her daughters Malia, 22, and Sasha, 19. The former first lady has concerns about her girls out driving and being the target of an “assumption,” as the simple act of children getting a driver’s license puts a “fear into the hearts” of many Black parents.

The former FLOTUS gave an interview to CBS This Morning‘s Gayle King that will air on Monday May 10. A clip was released on Friday May 7 where Michelle explained about the Chauvin conviction, “While we’re all breathing a sigh of relief over the verdict, there’s still a lot of work to be done. And so we can’t sort of say, ‘Great, that happened, let’s move on.'”

She continued, “I know that people in the Black community don’t feel that way, because many of us still live in fear as we go to the grocery store or worry about walking our dogs or allowing our children to get a license.” That’s when she revealed that her daughters are drivers, and it leaves Michelle with “worry.”