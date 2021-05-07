Why Pamela Anderson’s Son Brandon Lee Wasn’t Surprised By Her New Marriage: She Wants To ‘Settle Down’

Pamela Anderson’s son Brandon Lee says she always talked about moving home to Vancouver Island — so he wasn’t surprised when she married a ‘Canadian guy’ late last year.

Pamela Anderson married Dan Hayhurst on Christmas Eve 2020 in an intimate wedding on the Vancouver Island property that she bought from her grandparents three decades ago. The wedding took a lot of people by surprise, but her son Brandon Thomas Lee said he thinks the hometown marriage has always been “part of her plan.”

While promoting the upcoming season of The Hills: New Beginnings, the 24-year-old told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY, “ever since I was young, she’s always talked about going back to Vancouver Island and, you know, living out the rest of her life there.”

“So, part of me thinks that this was always part of her plan. Kind of get all the craziness out of the way and then find some Canadian guy and just settle down and never really leave Vancouver Island again,” he added.

Pamela, who became known as the quintessential California beach blonde thanks to her iconic role on Baywatch, was actually born and raised in the small Canadian town of Chemainus, B.C.. And, since marrying Vancouver Island resident Dan, the famously vegan PETA advocate seem to be taking serious steps to fully return to her roots.

The founder of the Pamela Anderson Foundation even put her Malibu beach home on the market for $15 million last month. And, although Brandon has no plans to move away from Malibu, he said he does consider Canada a second home.

“I don’t go up as much I should. I love it up there. Vancouver Island is my second home as well. I went to high school there and I definitely miss it,” he shared.

“I haven’t been able to go up there as much because of COVID and obviously, filming the show and I’ve been busy doing other things but you know, I’ll probably go up there and visit soon,” he added.

Before Brandon makes a visit to North, he’ll be keeping busy prepping for the upcoming premiere of season 2 of The Hills: New Beginnings. The hit series will return to MTV for its sophomore season on May 12.

Season 2 will see the famous friend group reuniting as COVID-19 lockdowns begin to lift in California. Their love lives, careers and personal struggles will be front and center.

In fact Brandon told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that his upcoming storyline will include a romance that doesn’t go the distance. “We’re already broken up..going through relationships on such a public platform. It’s always going to be interesting. And you’re gonna see the ups and downs with [my relationship.]”

As for dating in the public eye, Brandon said it makes everything more intense. “There’s a lot more pressure on everything, on everything you say and everything you do. It’s just under the microscope,” he revealed.

Catch up with Brandon and the rest of the cast of The Hills: New Beginnings when it premieres on May 12 at 9 p.m. ET on MTV.