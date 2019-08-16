Brandon Lee, 23, Dating ‘Big Little Lies’ Star Kathryn Newton, 22: They’re Reportedly ‘Seeing Each Other’

Brandon Lee & Kathryn Newton have struck up a romance, a new report claims. ‘The Hills’ star & ‘Big Little Lies’ actress are reportedly dating & ‘enjoying’ spending time together.

Worlds collide! It appears that Brandon Thomas Lee, 23, of The Hills may be dating Big Little Lies’ Kathryn Newton, 22. “Brandon and Kathryn have been seeing each other and are really enjoying each other’s company,”a source tells E! News. Hmm, are these two the next couple to get the spotlight on The Hills? HollywoodLife has reached out to reps of both stars for comment.

The report comes after the two stars were spotted out together in Santa Monica. Photographers snapped up a photo of the pair leaving the Giorgio Baldi eatery, before they hopped in Brandon’s car and sped away. Kathryn happily sat beside Brandon in his car as she buckled up, looking gorgeous in an all black number. Meanwhile, Brandon looked uber stylish in a pair of torn-up jeans and a funky, patterned tee.

While neither star has spoken out on their rumored romance just yet, Brandon did recently share his thoughts on another budding romance. He may be smitten with his new lady, but the reality star is not here for his co-star Kaitlynn Carter’s new fling with Miley Cyrus. “It’s just this whole thing is so, I don’t even know — I didn’t even want to get involved in it. It just seems so fake to me,” Brandon admitted during the Aug. 12 episode of E! News Daily Pop. Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee’s son even admitted that “right after” seeing Miley and Kaitlynn kiss one another in those shocking photos from their getaway at Lake Como, Italy on Aug. 10, he called Brody and asked, “What the f**k just happened?”

HollywoodLife will definitely keep you posted on this budding romance! It looks like there may be a new “it” couple on The Hills if things go well for these two!