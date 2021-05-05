Lindsay Arnold Slams Mom Shamers & Reveals Why They ‘Won’t Stop’ Her From Sharing Pics Of Sage, 6 mos.

Lindsay Arnold has had to clap back at mommy shamers a handful of times. She spoke to HL about why they ‘won’t stop’ her from sharing her life on social media.

These days, fans should consider it a privilege that their favorite stars continue to share their personal lives on social media. Many celebs have decided that bullying and mom-shaming is too big a burden, therefore removing themselves from the apps entirely. New mom and Dancing With The Stars pro Lindsay Arnold has had to respond to haters a number of times as they called her out for various parenting decisions. “Everybody is entitled to their opinion and I will never stop somebody from sharing their opinion, but I do think that it’s important for me to share how I’m going to react to it and let these people know that you can’t just say things to people and expect it to be okay,” the mother of Sage, 6 mos, told HollywoodLife in an EXCLUSIVE interview, while discussing her Mother’s Day collection with Ivy City Co.

“If you’re going about it with a negative attitude or going about it in a negative way, I just I don’t think that’s okay and honestly, it kind of drove to want to share more, because I want to share and let other moms see that everybody is going through it, there is no motherhood that is a perfect picture,” Lindsay continued. “I love sharing Sage and I want to have that documentation forever. I think a really big part of it is for me to be able to show that mom life is rough. There are good things, there are hard things, there are crazy things, and we’re all in it together, so let’s celebrate the good and the bad.”

Lindsay admitted she “got a taste” of mom shaming when she was sharing her pregnancy journey, but most recently clapped back at some trolls when they criticized her and her husband Samuel Lightner Cusick for going on vacation with their daughter amidst the pandemic. “I there’s probably other moms out there who deal with mom shaming, or feel guilty about certain things, and I want to remind them that it doesn’t matter,” she said. “You know what’s best for your child and to trust your instincts and do what you feel is best. Try to just block out the noise.”

The Move With Linds founder spoke to HL ahead of the release of her exciting Lindsay Arnold x Ivy City Co. Mother’s Day capsule collection, in celebration of her first Mother’s Day as a mom, herself! “I have loved this brand for years now. I just feel like they truly know how to get it right when it comes to beautiful dresses that are classy, timeless, and still are able to show off individuality,” she gushed over the Utah-based company.

For this collection, functionality, comfort and style was at the forefront of Lindsay’s mind. “All of these dresses are nursing friendly, which is huge for moms, but then I wanted to make sure that they were still beautiful, because a lot of times, I feel like nursing friendly clothing is really clothing that no one else would wear,” Lindsay explained. “Then, all of the fabrics are so comfortable for both me and Sage, my daughter, because putting babies in uncomfortable, edgy clothing is never a thing!”

In the photos of the collection, Sage posed with her mom and her grandma (Lindsay’s mom!) as they all wore the new capsule collection. “It was the most surreal moment for me, just seeing this collection come together and to see me, my mom, my sisters, Sage, all of us, in different ages of our lives, putting on these beautiful dresses, feeling beautiful and getting to share that memory together,” Lindsay reminisced.

The collection ranges from adult dresses starting at $105 and baby and kids’ styles starting $38. For more information about the collection https://ivycityco.com/.