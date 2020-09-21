Lindsay Arnold ‘Absolutely’ Wants To Return To ‘DWTS’ After Giving Birth: That’s ‘100% The Plan’

Lindsay Arnold has taken a season of ‘DWTS’ off while pregnant with her first child. However, Lindsay told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that she fully plans on returning next season after having her baby.

Lindsay Arnold, 26, is already a mirrorball champion, and she’s looking forward to coming back to Dancing With the Stars next season. HollywoodLife spoke EXCLUSIVELY with the pro about her DWTS plans post-baby. She is “absolutely” planning to return for the potential season 30.

“That is my plan and that is what I want to do,” Lindsay said on HollywoodLife’s live TVTalk while discussing her partnership with Evereden Golden Belly Serum. “I want to be a part of this show for as long as they’ll have me. It’s such an important part of my life, and I love it so much so that is 100 percent the plan. I obviously am going to be very understanding of my body and my baby, and whatever is best for my baby I am going to do, but I have every intention of coming back next season and I really look forward to it.”

DWTS is currently in the midst of season 29 and hasn’t been renewed for season 30 just yet, but it’s almost a sure thing. For the show’s milestone season 15, DWTS had an all-stars season. HollywoodLife asked Lindsay if she’d be down for an all-star season 30.

“I would love an all-star season!” Lindsay admitted. “That would be incredible. I would do another season with any one of my partners in a heartbeat. I love all of them so much, so getting the chance to go through it again would be so much fun. I remember they did an all-star season, it was season 15, and that was the season right before I joined. I think it would be interesting. It would be interesting to see how it would do, so I’m open to anything. Thirty is a big one though. That’s pretty cool.”

The DWTS pro is currently expecting her first child, a baby girl, with husband Sam Cusick. Lindsay is due in Nov. 2020, and she revealed how she’s been staying in shape while pregnant.

“I’m very grateful to say that my body has allowed me to workout,” Lindsay told HollywoodLife. “I’ve been able to stay in shape. I’ve actually been working on a really fun program in that area for everybody that I’m super excited to launch. I’ve become very passionate about movement in general. I think as a dancer, I maybe took for granted what that brought into my life, but growing up, dance was my escape. It was how I stayed in shape. It was how I expressed myself. But going into pregnancy and also quarantine, I didn’t do as much dancing, and I definitely noticed I was missing that movement. So I started to think about what I could create that allows people to do that from their homes and still kind of stay in touch. And, yes, physically work on their physique, but also physically and emotionally work on themselves in that way because that’s what fitness has been for me now for the last couple of months. It’s not about making my body any better because my abs are very quickly. It’s about keeping myself in check.”