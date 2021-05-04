Watch

Meghan McCain Bashes ‘Boring’ Royals Charles & Camilla: ‘I’d Rather Eat A Muddy Tire’ Than Watch Them

Meghan McCain Prince Charles Camila
Shutterstock
Meghan McCainVariety's Salute to Service presented by History Channel, New York, USA - 06 Nov 2019
Meghan McCain poses in the press room at the Broadcasting & Cable Hall of Fame Awards 27th Anniversary Gala at the Grand Hyatt New York, in New York 2017 Broadcasting & Cable Hall of Fame Gala, New York, USA - 16 Oct 2017
Meghan McCain GLAAD Media Awards, Los Angeles, America - 21 Mar 2015
Bridget McCain and Meghan McCain, daughters of Senator John McCain, R-Ariz., watch as Cindy McCain, lays a wreath at the Vietnam Veterans Memorial in Washington,, during a Funeral procession to carry the casket of her husband from the U.S. Capitol to National Cathedral for a Memorial Service. McCain served as a Navy pilot during the Vietnam War and was a prisoner of war for more than five years. Funeral of John McCain, Washington DC, USA - 02 Sep 2018 View Gallery View Gallery 17 Photos.
Political News Editor

Meghan McCain called out the ‘boring’ royal family saying there’s A LOT she’d rather do than have to see Charles and Camilla on TV now that Meghan and Harry left.

Meghan McCain just really doesn’t care about anything to do with the British royal family. “I would literally rather eat a muddy tire than watch or have anything with Camilla and [Prince] Charles,” she joked on The View. “I find them like the most boring people in the world and I can say that cause I’m an American.”

The co-hosts were discussing on the May 4 episode historian Hilary Mantel‘s assertion that soon, nobody will be interested in following the royals’ every move. Meghan agreed, and said that her problem stems from the family’s drama with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. She thinks that other Americans might feel the same way as her, considering the duchess is from California, and the couple now lives in Santa Barbara with their son, Archie.

“I know people love Queen Elizabeth and she’s a legacy but I don’t like the way they treated Meghan Markle and Harry,” Meghan said. ” I think that Americans are pretty protective of them right now because she went over there, tried to help modernize something that’s — in my perspective — old, archaic and deeply irrelevant, And now [Meghan] came back here. I’m just glad they have a safe space where they can live their lives the way they want to.”

Meghan McCain Prince Charles Camila
Meghan McCain poked fun at Prince Charles and wife Camilla on The View (Shutterstock)

Joy Behar actually agreed with Meghan wholeheartedly. “Prince William is sweet, but kind of boring. Kate [Middleton] is lovely but — nobody’s really excited about them and they got rid of the two who were really the upstarts. [Harry and Meghan] were the two that were going to give this some juice. I don’t think that England is ready to be stuck with Charles and Camilla. The monarchy could really go the way of the Whig Party.