Coco Austin, 42, & Daughter Chanel, 5, Wear Matching Blush Bikinis In Cute New Poolside Pic

Coco Austin took to Instagram to share two new snapshots of her and her adorable daughter Chanel happily posing outside by a pool and palm trees after a ‘tough week.’

Coco Austin, 42, warmed the heart of her followers when she shared a recent sweet moment she had with her daughter Chanel, 5, on Instagram. The blonde beauty and the adorable tot posed while flashing smiles and wearing matching blush bikinis in two new pics in the May 4 post. They also wore sunglasses that included a mirror style for the doting mom and a heart-shaped pair for her mini-me.

The duo held hands in both snapshots as a pool full of clear blue water and palm trees could be seen behind them. The pics were tagged at the Grand Hyatt Baha Mar in Nassau, Bahamas. “Last week was a tough week for me but continued with my family trip and put a smile on my face for Chanel.. Life is precious. Appreciate every moment. Matching swimsuit- @wildblushbikinis,” Coco captioned the post.

The “tough week” Coco is referring to is most likely due to her friend Stacey Disney suddenly dying from “heart attacks”, which she posted about on Instagram on May 3. “This saddens my soul to post this message. I’ve been dreading every moment from when i heard one of my best friends, @staceyldisney was hooked up to life support last week and then a day later, the next shocker, the hospital pronounced she passed,” part of her message read, which was the caption for a series of photos of her and Stacey.

She went on to reveal how she talked to Stacey just four hours before she went to the hospital. “She just video chatted with me 4 hours before she ended up at hospital and she was fine!.. contrary to some rumors out there of how it happen (and investigation continues) She died of heart attacks and wasn’t treated until couple hours after it happened and by then she was too far gone. FYI this is all from the doctors mouth!” she said before going on to call her “the nicest, sweetest, gentle human being.”

Despite the sad loss of Stacey, it’s good to know Coco can still find moments to enjoy time with Chanel, whom she shares with husband Ice-T, 63. The rapper recently talked about the joy she has brought to their lives during quarantine. “I mean, every cloud has a silver lining,” he EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife when promoting his partnership with Tide in Apr. “It’s been great. I would have never been able to spend as much time with Chanel. And this year, I’ve gotten to be home more than ever. It’s great for all of us.”