Coco Austin & Mini-Me Daughter Chanel, 4, Twin In Matching Floral Dresses — Cute Pic

Coco Austin posed alongside her precious mini-me daughter Chanel, 4, as they were twinning in matching pretty dresses for an adorable Instagram snapshot.

Coco Austin, 41, is known for flooding her social media with adorable snapshots alongside her look-alike daughter, Chanel. The wife of rapper Ice-T, 62, matched ensembles with her 4-year-old little girl as they posed in a precious mother-daughter photo which she shared with her Instagram followers on May 30. Coco and Chanel were twinning in pretty black dresses with brightly colored flowers throughout. The model paired her look with strappy red sandals while Chanel wore lavender shoes adorned with a tiny bow.

“Feeling flowery today… We love our matching purses by @bellbeachwear,” Coco captioned the cute photos of the pair as they accessorized their wardrobes with fashionable pink handbags. The ladies were also joined by their two bulldogs, King Maximus & Princess Alexus as Chanel cozied up to her mom. Fans flocked to Coco’s comments section to gush over the photo. “Omg so adorable! Love the matching purses #twinning,” one follower wrote, while another added, “Great Mom/Daughter Pic and bags.” As Coco frequently posts matching outfits with her daughter, one fan commented, “Keep rocking the matching outfits because one day Chanel may not want to match you,” followed with three red heart emojis.

Meanwhile, Black Lives Matter protests continue after the tragic death of George Floyd. The incident, in which the unarmed black man was pinned to the ground by fired police officer Derek Chauvin, has sparked outcry on a national scale.

Coco’s husband, Ice-T, has shared numerous messages on social media in support of the cause and Coco also shared several messages, in addition to a “positive” message on June 1 as she decided to take some time out for herself. “Trying to stay positive during this crazy time and had to get some butterfly happiness during a nail trip to salon #thinkgoodthoughts Thanks @blueblissnailsspa,” she captioned a photo of her fresh set of nails.