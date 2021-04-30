Sarah Michelle Gellar Rocks A Swimsuit In Gorgeous Makeup-Free Selfie From 44th Birthday Getaway

Sarah Michelle Gellar hasn’t aged a day since ‘Buffy’! The 44-year-old mom of 2 stunned as she posed in this gorgeous swimsuit photo.



Sarah Michelle Gellar, 44, is literally a time machine! The Buffy the Vampire Slayer alum glowed as she opted to go makeup-free in her latest Instagram photo, shared on Friday, April 30 — looking just like she did back in the ’90s. The blonde rocked a black swimsuit with colorful ’70s inspired stripes, a camel crossbody bag and an oversized hat to protect herself from the sun.

“#flashbackfriday take me back… no makeup no stress,” she captioned the photo. While she didn’t tag a location, the bright light in the background suggested it could have been from a sunny beach day — likely from her birthday trip to Mexico earlier this month. She embraced the “ear party” trend with a number of piercings on her left side, showing off a small hoop, a bar, star, and drop style earrings, all in a casual silver-tone.

Several of Sarah’s famous gal pals jumped into the comments, including Amanda Kloots! “Gorgeous,” The Talk co-host wrote, while Bethenny Frankel added, “Fresh as a dais[y].” Her former All My Children co-star Eva LaRue also posted that Sarah was “Glowing!!” With that perfect, golden tan, Sarah looked so gorgeous.

The actress recently enjoyed a beach getaway to Cabo San Lucas with girlfriends to celebrate her 44th birthday, which was on April 14. Wearing a protective face mask, visor and her passport, Sarah revealed she was taking the trip via her Instagram account. “Well I finally did it…. on a plane, no kids heading off for some me time. And not the 2020 kind where I lock myself in my closet to do zooms in a modicum of peace,” she posted, noting her kids with husband Freddie Prinze Jr., Charlotte, 11, and Rocky, 8, wouldn’t be along for the journey.

She appeared to have a blast on the trip, enjoying an epic fireworks celebration as her friends — including Lauren Conrad — snapped photos and videos. “Well I’m officially done celebrating my birthday… and it was worth waiting for. What a magical evening,” she captioned alongside a recap of the milestone trip. In another post, Sarah one again slayed in a swimsuit as she enjoyed a dip in a swimming pool!