Eva LaRue, 53, Rocks Sparkly Bikini For Pool Day With Her Gal Pals — See Stunning Pics

Eva LaRue was ‘just a girl, holding a quesadilla’ in two new photos she shared to her Instagram account, featuring the ageless brunette beauty sporting a sequined black bikini and enjoying some downtime with friends by the pool!

Eva LaRue couldn’t have looked better in a series of pictures she posted to her Instagram account on June 10, featuring the All My Children alum, 53, rocking a black bikini with sequins! In the first image of Eva’s carousel post, the ageless actress flaunted her fit physique and taut core while enjoying a delicious quesadilla. Donning sunglasses, Eva smiled wide for the camera and looked so happy to be soaking up the sun with her gal pals!

Speaking of her friends, Eva assembled her whole girl squad in the second photo of her post. Taken at a selfie angle, Eva’s friends — Lara Rutherford, Erin Christy, and Haley Sax — all smiled for the camera. The four women looked gorgeous, beaming at the camera as they scrunched together for the photo op! “Just a Girl, Holding a Quesadilla, Asking it to Love Her,” Eva captioned the photos, putting a spin on the classic line from the Julia Roberts and Hugh Grant romantic comedy Notting Hill.

It’s no surprise that Eva took advantage of her time with her girls, considering the personal pitfall she was dealt this past March. Eva mourned the loss of her second husband, soap star John Callahan, on March 28, 2020 at the age of 66, after the actor passed away following a massive stroke. “May Flights of Angels Wing You to Your Rest my Dear Friend. Your bigger than life, gregarious personality will leave a hole in our hearts forever,” Eva, who shares daughter Kaya McKenna Callahan, 18, with John, wrote in her moving tribute. “We are devastated — My great friend, co parent partner, and loving father to Kaya.”

John and Eva were married from 1996-2005 after meeting on the set of All My Children, where John played Edmund Grey and Eva played Dr. Maria Santos Grey. A bevy of former co-stars sent loving messages to Eva following John’s passing, including Kelly Ripa and Susan Lucci of All My Children fame. In the days after her ex-husband’s passing, Eva shared beautiful memories of John, including a scene they shared together on the popular soap.

Nearly one month after John’s death, Eva adopted his sweet pooch named Cali! The actress and model shared the news over Instagram, featuring a carousel post of herself with “John’s baby.” While devoted fans know that Eva still mourns the loss of her dearly beloved friend, it is nevertheless wonderful to see her in such good spirits and surrounded by her friends!