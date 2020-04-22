Eva LaRue Adopts Late Ex-Husband John Callahan’s Dog Cali — ‘She’s In Good Hands’

Eva LaRue’s family became that much cuter after she adopted her late ex-husband John Callahan’s dog less than one month after his tragic passing.

Eva LaRue, 53, has managed to find some bright moments in her life after her ex-husband John Callahan‘s death. The iconic soap star revealed on Tuesday, April 21, that she adopted his adorable pup Cali. “Welcome to the family Cali!”, she wrote next to a bunch of Instagram photos of them cuddled up inside. “Wasn’t looking to add another thing that poops to the household, but she was John’s baby, and I know she’ll be just what God ordered to help us heal and vice versa. #dogslife #johnsbestfriend #matchmadeinheaven.” She ended the caption on a somber note, writing, “*Rest peacefully John, I promise she’s in good hands.” Fans left words of encouragement for her in the comments section, with one saying, “It’s amazing what a dog can do for ones soul.”

Life forever changed for Eva when John tragically died from a massive stroke on March 28, 2020, in his Palm Springs, California home. He was 66 years old. The former couple were married from 1996-2005 and shared a 18-year-old daughter together named Kaya. “May Flights of Angels Wing You to Your Rest my Dear Friend,” she wrote in an Instagram tribute to him shortly after his passing. “Your bigger than life, gregarious personality will leave a hole in our hearts forever. We are devastated-My great friend, co parent partner, and loving father to Kaya.”

John clearly had an impact on many people’s lives, particularly with his All My Children costars. Many of them have left heartfelt dedications to him in the days since his death. Kelly Ripa, 49, who costarred with him for several years on the Emmy-winning series, revealed how “heartbroken” she was for Eva and Kaya over the whole ordeal.

Kelly’s husband Mark Consuelos, 49, as well as other AMC castmates like Sarah Michelle Gellar, 44, and Susan Lucci, 73, also shared some kind words about John on social media. “John played the beloved ‘Edmund Grey’ on AMC— handsome, charming and adored by many,” Susan wrote. “My deepest heartfelt sympathy to Eva and their daughter. John left us way too early — I am so grateful I got to work with him — I will always remember that ever-present twinkle in his eye.”