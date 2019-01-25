Apparently, the fountain of youth does exist! See all of the hottest stars of Hollywood that only seem to look better with age!

While most of us begrudgingly age with time, there’s a slew of celebrity superstars that have us convinced they’ve halted the process! Stars like Halle Berry, 52, Jennifer Lopez, 49, Christie Brinkley, 64, and more, only seem to further flourish with age. Between flawless beach bods, and wrinkle-free skin, we don’t know how they do it! Join us in taking a look at all of the hottest stars who look half their age or less.

Swimsuit clad superstar Liz Hurley looked completely ageless on Jan. 8. Her white one-piece swimsuit, which was fresh off the rack from her collection, Elizabeth Hurley Beach, hugged her body to perfection! The sultry white number served as Liz’s first one-piece swimsuit IG post of the 2019, and what a great start! Against her tan skin, and brunette waves, the swimsuit was a perfect contrast.

Don’t even get us started on how flawless Christie has been looking! The model wowed her Instagram fans on Jan. 10 by sharing a photo of herself living her best life, in a skimpy bikini at a tropical location. Per usual, the model looked decades younger than her age! The stunner donned a houndstooth printed wetsuit that day, but she left is unzipped to flash her incredibly toned abs! At 64, Christie is still the picture of youth!

J. Lo nearly has us convinced that she stopped aging years ago. The woman just doesn’t change! In fact, she proved it when she did the viral “10 year challenge” on social media. On Jan. 15, she shared before and after photos from 2009 and 2018 — the key difference? In 2009, JLo was rocking a big baby bump that held her now 10-year-old twins, Emme and Max. In 2018, she was shimmying in a teeny yellow bikini for her sexy music video with Bad Bunny, Te Guste. But, with both photos, the singer was absolutely glowing! Time does absolutely nothing to stop J. Lo’s shine.