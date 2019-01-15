Jennifer Lopez’s 10-Year Challenge: She Goes From Pregnant With Twins To Flawless Bikini Bod

Jennifer Lopez answered the ’10-Year Challenge’ by showing what a decade has done to her tum! The singer went from rocking a pregnancy glow to an abs ‘glow-up’…see it here.

It’s illogical to say that Jennifer Lopez, 49, had a “glow-up,” because, well, she’s JLo. The singer looked just as fabulous in the 2001 “Love Don’t Cost a Thing” music video as she did rocking Christmas pajamas last month! But JLo did point out that her abs have recently achieved a personal best, which she demonstrated by taking up the “10-Year Challenge” that has taken over Instagram. On Jan. 15, she shared before and after photos from 2009 and 2018 — the key difference? In 2009, JLo was rocking a big baby bump that held her now 10-year-old twins, Emme and Max. In 2018, she was shimmying in a teeny yellow bikini for her sexy music video with Bad Bunny, Te Guste. Both beautiful, and both different types of glows — see the transformation below!

Don’t think JLo has peaked, however. The Latin pop star revealed that even she has New Year’s resolutions for her fitness plan! “New year, new goals! 💪🏼you always ask me how to stay motivated and focused on my goals…new workout gear always works for me!😉😉,” JLo revealed in an Instagram post on Jan. 11, along with a photo showing off her sculpted abdominals once again.

Two days prior to the #fitspo picture, JLo was photographed in action at a gym in Santa Monica, Calif. with boyfriend Alex Rodriguez, 43! It helps that JLo has a fitness buddy to keep her motivated, as we learned both are “extremely fit people and very healthy people,” Alex Rodriguez Corporation Chief Operating Officer Jeff Lee told HollywoodLife in an EXCLUSIVE interview. We also learned that Jennifer — who doesn’t drink, party or smoke — intimidates Alex’s CIO because she’s the “one person” the business man can’t keep up with! Now that’s girl power at it’s best.

Want to reminisce on even more throwback photos like the baby bump pictured here? Relive JLo’s beauty evolution in our gallery above to take a journey from 1996 (when JLo was just 26 years old) to today.