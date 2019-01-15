Before & After Pics
Hollywood Life

Jennifer Lopez’s 10-Year Challenge: She Goes From Pregnant With Twins To Flawless Bikini Bod

Jennifer Lopez 10 Year Challenge
Shutterstock/Courtesy of YouTube
Jennifer Lopez SELENA press conference June 18, 1996 Los Angeles, CA Jennifer Lopez SELENA press conference Photo ® Berliner Studio / BEImages
Jennifer Lopez Warner Bros. presents premiere of Selena 1997 - Hollywood, CA. Jennifer Lopez . Selena premiere held at the Cinerama Dome. Photo®Berliner Studio/BEImages
Jennifer Lopez The 70th Academy Awards Deadline Room March 23, 1998 : Los Angeles, Ca Jennifer Lopez Deadline Room for the 70th Academy Awards at the Shrine Auditorium Photo®Berliner Studio/BEImages
Jennifer Lopez 'MAN IN THE IRON MASK' FILM PREMIERE, NEW YORK, AMERICA - 02 MAR 1998 View Gallery View Gallery 30 Photos.
Evening Writer

Jennifer Lopez answered the ’10-Year Challenge’ by showing what a decade has done to her tum! The singer went from rocking a pregnancy glow to an abs ‘glow-up’…see it here.

It’s illogical to say that Jennifer Lopez, 49, had a “glow-up,” because, well, she’s JLo. The singer looked just as fabulous in the 2001 “Love Don’t Cost a Thing” music video as she did rocking Christmas pajamas last month! But JLo did point out that her abs have recently achieved a personal best, which she demonstrated by taking up the “10-Year Challenge” that has taken over Instagram. On Jan. 15, she shared before and after photos from 2009 and 2018 — the key difference? In 2009, JLo was rocking a big baby bump that held her now 10-year-old twins, Emme and Max. In 2018, she was shimmying in a teeny yellow bikini for her sexy music video with Bad BunnyTe Guste. Both beautiful, and both different types of glows — see the transformation below!

Don’t think JLo has peaked, however. The Latin pop star revealed that even she has New Year’s resolutions for her fitness plan! “New year, new goals! 💪🏼you always ask me how to stay motivated and focused on my goals…new workout gear always works for me!😉😉,” JLo revealed in an Instagram post on Jan. 11, along with a photo showing off her sculpted abdominals once again.

Two days prior to the #fitspo picture, JLo was photographed in action at a gym in Santa Monica, Calif. with boyfriend Alex Rodriguez, 43! It helps that JLo has a fitness buddy to keep her motivated, as we learned both are “extremely fit people and very healthy people,” Alex Rodriguez Corporation Chief Operating Officer Jeff Lee told HollywoodLife in an EXCLUSIVE interview. We also learned that Jennifer — who doesn’t drink, party or smoke — intimidates Alex’s CIO because she’s the “one person” the business man can’t keep up with! Now that’s girl power at it’s best.

Want to reminisce on even more throwback photos like the baby bump pictured here? Relive JLo’s beauty evolution in our gallery above to take a journey from 1996 (when JLo was just 26 years old) to today.