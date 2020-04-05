Eva LaRue Posts Heartbreaking Message About Ex-Husband John Callahan 1 Week After His Death

Eva LaRue revealed how much she is grieving over her ex-husband John Callahan on Instagram one week after his tragic passing.

The wounds are still very fresh for Eva LaRue, 53, only days after her ex-husband John Callahan died. She posted a classic All My Children clip on Instagram on Sunday, April 5, of her character Dr. Maria Santos Grey breaking down in tears in an emotional scene with his portrayal of Edmund Grey. “I just want to look at your face,” Dr. Maria exclaimed in the footage which Eva in turn captioned with, “when art imitates life.” She also added #wishicouldseeyourfaceagain as a hashtag which left her followers feeling just as sad as she is. “Hugs and prayers! Maria and Edmund were my all time favorite,” one wrote while another chimed in with, “Wow you and him are so beautiful and this still brought on tears. RIP and prayers to you and your daughter.”

John, who also starred on many other classic soaps including Falcon Crest and Santa Barbara, passed after he suffered from a massive stroke at his home in Palm Springs, California at the age of 66. He and Eva were married from 1996-2005 and shared a 18-year-old daughter named Kaya McKenna together. “May Flights of Angels Wing You to Your Rest my Dear Friend. Your bigger than life, gregarious personality will leave a hole in our hearts forever,” Eva wrote in her own Instagram post that included a pictorial of many moments shared by the family-of-three.

Several other AMC castmates of John and Eva’s have posted their own tributes about him in the days following his death. Kelly Ripa, 49, who costarred with John for a decade on the Emmy-winning series, posted a heartbreaking message about him hours after his passing was announced. “Because there are no words, all I can muster is Rest In Peace #johncallahan. My heart breaks for you @evalarue and @kaya_callahan.”

Kelly’s husband Mark Consuelos, 49, as well as Susan Lucci, 73, and Sarah Michelle Gellar, 42, also shared some emotional words about their former costar. “My deepest heartfelt sympathy to Eva and their daughter,” Susan wrote on her Instagram. “John left us way too early — I am so grateful I got to work with him — I will always remember that ever-present twinkle in his eye.”