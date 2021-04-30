Jennifer Aniston, 51, Stuns In Black Bodysuit & Cropped, Flared Jeans On Fun Night Out With Pals

Jennifer Aniston is looking hotter than ever as she went out to dinner with friends in West Hollywood. She showed off her yoga-toned body in a tight halter bodysuit and jeans.

Even though Jennifer Aniston admitted that 2020’s COVID-19 home lockdown had “not been that much of a challenge” as she loves to be alone in her her palatial Bel Air estate, The Morning Show actress is back out on the social scene. The 51-year-old stunner went to dinner with pals in West Hollywood, and looked so stylish in her chic yet casual outfit on Thurs. Apr. 29. Jen donned a plunging sleeveless black bodysuit, which she paired with faded flare jeans featuring ripped, distressed hemlines above her ankles.

Jen sported black ankle boots with a spiked heel, and carried a large black bag over her shoulder, on top of which she appeared to have slung a black sweater in case the evening turned cooler. Always a fan of keeping her jewelry stylish yet simple, Jen wore a slim gold watch around her left wrist and a gold ring on her left ring finger. As usual, her famed blonde streaked locks looked blown out to absolute perfection.

Jennifer was dining with her good pal Jimmy Kimmel‘s wife and his late night show head writer Molly McNearney, who the Murder Mystery star is also close friends with. So there was bound to be plenty of laughter over their meal together. Also along for the fun night out was director Will Speck. He directed Jennifer in 2016’s Office Christmas Party and 2010’s The Switch. Will also helmed 2007’s classic Will Ferrell figure skating comedy Blades of Glory.

Jennifer just got some rave reviews when it comes to being an amazing ex-wife from former husband Justin Theroux, 49. “I would say we’ve remained friends,” The Leftovers actor told Esquire in a new interview. “We don’t talk every day, but we call each other. We FaceTime. We text. Like it or not, we didn’t have that dramatic split, and we love each other. I’m sincere when I say that I cherish our friendship,” Justin told the publication. He and Jen were together from 2011-2018, two and a half of which were as husband and wife.

“We can not be together and still bring each other joy and friendship. Also, she makes me laugh, very, very hard. She’s a hilarious person. It would be a loss if we weren’t in contact, for me personally. And I’d like to think the same for her,” Justin continued.

He cheered the Friends star when she first joined Instagram in Oct. 2019, writing “Woot-Woot” in the comments with a red heart emoji and hands raised in the air, as well as the proud hashtag “#first.” Justin also became one of first 82 people Jen initially followed on the ‘gram. Ever since she joined IG, Justin has made sure to send her sent her loving birthday posts every year, proving they’re still good friends.