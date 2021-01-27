Jennifer Aniston’s Light Hair Makeover: Shows Off Blonder Locks On ‘Morning Show’ Set – Before & After

Jennifer Aniston revealed on ‘The Morning Show’ set that she’s gone blonder with light, bright locks. See the before and after pics from her gorgeous makeover!

A new season of The Morning Show means a new ‘do for its star! Jennifer Aniston posted a selfie from the set of her Apple TV+ show on Instagram, revealing that she underwent a subtle hair makeover while the cameras weren’t watching. The actress’ usually dark blonde locks are now a light, honey blonde color with brighter streaks framing her face — a sunny update to an already beautiful hue.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jennifer Aniston (@jenniferaniston)

Jen posed in the January 26 photo with her hairstylist Chris McMillan, who also works his magic on celebrities like Selma Blair and Jen’s best friend, Courteney Cox. Jen and Chris go way back. He’s the man responsible for creating “The Rachel” haircut from her days on Friends! So, when it comes to the actress’ hair, Chris definitely knows what’s going to make her shine. Their selfie is adorable, too.

The buddies are making faces at the camera while Jen gets ready in the hair and makeup trailer. Jennifer’s friends absolutely loved the photos. “Gorgeous girl,” Courteney commented, adding a heart emoji. Whitney Cummings called both Chris and Jennifer “LEGENDS,” while Law & Order: SVU star Mariska Hargitay simply said, “wow!!” Jen’s The Morning Show co-star Reese Witherspoon called her “stunning.”

Jen made her Instagram post to announce that she and Reese (and Chris) were back to filming their hit show after a long hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic. She was already spotted on set, though, in early December while wearing a plastic face shield between taping scenes. Despite the face gear, she looked absolutely gorgeous. We can’t wait to see what the SAG and Emmy Award-winning show’s cooking up for season two.